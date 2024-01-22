Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT) Equipment Market Share to Surpass USD 6.83 billion by 2030 | Analysis by Persistence Market Research

The key growth factors for the Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT) Equipment Market include advancements in breast imaging technology, rising awareness about early breast cancer detection, and the increasing prevalence of breast cancer, driving demand for more accurate and efficient diagnostic tools.

New York, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) equipment market is expected to grow at a rate of 13.9%, reaching a value of US$6.83 billion by 2030 from US$2.74 billion in 2023.



Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT) Equipment is an advanced imaging technology developed to improve the detection and diagnosis of breast abnormalities, particularly in breast cancer screening. Unlike traditional mammography, DBT captures three-dimensional breast images by taking multiple X-ray projections from different angles, eliminating overlapping structures for clearer and more detailed results.

The main goal of Digital Breast Tomosynthesis is to enhance breast cancer detection accuracy, reduce false positives, and improve overall diagnostic effectiveness. Providing a three-dimensional perspective of breast tissue, DBT assists radiologists in precisely identifying and characterizing lesions, contributing to early detection and better patient outcomes in breast health.

Primary drivers of market growth include increasing awareness of the significance of early breast cancer detection, with a focus on women's health. Technological advancements, such as the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) for image analysis, further enhance DBT's diagnostic capabilities. The rising global incidence of breast cancer adds to the demand for advanced screening and diagnostic tools. Opportunities for market expansion exist in improving healthcare infrastructure, especially in developing regions. The potential for technological innovations and collaborations positions the Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT) Equipment market for sustained growth, providing improved diagnostic solutions for breast health.

Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue 2023 US$2.74 Bn Estimated Revenue 2030 US$6.83 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 19.9% Forecast Period 2023-2030 Key Companies Profiled GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Hologic Inc.

Canon Medical

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

General Electric Company

Internazionale Medico Scientifica

PLANMED OY

Analogic Corporation

Trivitron Healthcare



Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT) Equipment Market Sales Analysis from 2018-2022 Vs Anticipated Demand Projection for 2023-2030

The market for digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) equipment experienced robust growth, achieving an impressive 15.9% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) from 2018 to 2022. The emphasis on early detection of breast cancer has been a driving force, leading to improved patient outcomes and treatment effectiveness. Various campaigns aimed at raising awareness about breast cancer and promoting early diagnosis have been championed by government authorities, public organizations, businesses, advocacy groups, and community organizations at national, regional, and local levels.

The National Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program (NBCCEDP), administered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, plays a crucial role in providing affordable breast and cervical cancer screenings to uninsured women in marginalized communities. Additionally, the National Breast Cancer Foundation's dedicated efforts in awareness campaigns during Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October have the potential to further elevate the market.



Digital Breast Tomosynthesis Equipment Market Trends

The segment of 2D/3D combination mammography systems is poised for significant growth in the forecast period. Combining 3D mammography with 2D or synthetic 2D mammography enhances breast cancer detection compared to 2D mammography alone. These systems require less follow-up imaging, detect more cancers, especially in dense breast tissues, and enjoy high awareness among people. The rising prevalence of breast cancer and the superior detection rate make the 2D/3D combination mammography systems a key driver for market growth. Notably, studies published in reputable journals emphasize the improved sensitivity and diagnostic accuracy of 2D-3D mammograms, further fueling the demand for this segment.



Market Dynamics:



Market Growth Drivers

The rise in awareness and adoption of 3D breast imaging techniques stands out as a crucial driver for the Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT) Equipment Market. Healthcare professionals and patients alike recognize the benefits of DBT over traditional mammography, leading to increased demand and growth in the market. Additionally, continuous technological advancements, including the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), enhance diagnostic capabilities, fostering confidence among healthcare providers and patients and contributing to market growth.

Market Restraints

Challenges related to regulatory compliance can impact the dominance of companies in the DBT Equipment Market. Rapid technological advancements necessitate compliance with evolving standards, posing hurdles for smaller players. Technological integration challenges, particularly with AI and ML, also pose significant hurdles, requiring seamless incorporation into clinical workflows and efficient healthcare professional training.

Opportunities

Expanding applications through research and development initiatives is a promising avenue for revenue enhancement in the DBT Equipment market. Advanced functionalities, such as contrast-enhanced DBT, and exploring emerging technologies like molecular imaging can create new revenue streams. Collaboration and awareness campaigns offer opportunities to drive revenue growth by integrating DBT into national screening programs and conducting targeted campaigns to educate healthcare professionals and the public, positioning DBT as a preferred breast imaging modality.

Market Segmentation Simplified

The standout player in the Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT) Equipment market is the 3-D Equipment segment. This category takes the lead as breast imaging shifts significantly towards three-dimensional capabilities, enhancing diagnostic accuracy and patient outcomes. The 3-D Equipment in DBT captures detailed breast tissue images from various angles, enabling radiologists to examine individual layers of the breast. Additionally, the fastest-growing category in the DBT Equipment market is 3-D Upgradation, driven by the increasing recognition of upgrading existing 2-D mammography systems to include 3-D capabilities.

Hospitals take center stage as the dominant end user in the Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT) Equipment Market, thanks to several compelling reasons. Firstly, hospitals serve as primary hubs for comprehensive healthcare services, including breast cancer screening and diagnosis. The centralized nature of hospitals allows for the seamless integration of advanced imaging technologies like DBT into routine diagnostic protocols. Additionally, the fastest-growing segment in the DBT Equipment Market is diagnostic centres. These centers specialize in providing dedicated imaging services, creating a focused and efficient environment for breast examinations. The increasing awareness and demand for breast cancer screening, coupled with a preference for specialized diagnostic services, propel the swift adoption of DBT equipment in these centers.

Regional Insights:



North America is anticipated to dominate the global digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) equipment market, driven by a strong demand for advanced diagnostic tools and an increasing need for early and efficient diagnosis. The region's market leadership is propelled by factors such as the rising prevalence of breast cancer, substantial research and development investments in breast cancer therapies, and continuous advancements in breast imaging technologies. For instance, recent data from the American Cancer Society revealed that breast cancer ranks as the most common cancer among women in the United States, with approximately 1 in every 3 women diagnosed with the disease. The society also estimated around 287,850 new cases of invasive breast cancer in U.S. women in 2022. Similarly, the Canadian Cancer Society reported an estimated 28,600 new cases of breast cancer among Canadian women in May 2022. The substantial burden of breast cancer in North American countries is a key factor fueling the demand for digital breast tomosynthesis equipment and propelling market growth.

Moreover, ongoing technological advancements, robust research and development activities, and the introduction of new products by key market players in the region are poised to further elevate the market. As an illustration, iCAD, Inc. recently launched its research-backed ProFound AI for Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT) in May 2022. The company is set to showcase its comprehensive suite of deep-learning solutions for breast cancer detection, density assessment, and risk evaluation at the Society of Breast Imaging (SBI/ACR) Breast Imaging Symposium.

Smart Strategies for Success in the DBT Equipment Market

In the competitive landscape of Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT) Equipment, leading players like GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Hologic Inc., and Canon Medical are taking the lead. To gain a competitive advantage, companies must embrace smart competitive intelligence practices. This involves systematically collecting, analyzing, and understanding data related to market competitors, technological advancements, and changing customer preferences. Having comprehensive competitive intelligence enables companies to predict competitor actions, identify market opportunities, and fine-tune their product offerings. Given the constant technological changes in the DBT Equipment market, staying updated on the latest imaging technology and artificial intelligence applications is crucial.

Developing a strong business strategy is a key factor for success in the Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT) Equipment market. Companies should align their strategies with evolving healthcare trends, regulatory environments, and the increasing demand for advanced breast imaging solutions. Prioritizing research and development to enhance product features, exploring strategic partnerships for market reach, and optimizing pricing strategies are essential elements of a successful business strategy.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What are the contributing factors to the market's growth trends? What is the current market size, and how is it expected to change in the upcoming years? What are the key elements exerting influence on the market? How is the Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT) Equipment market segmented, considering types, applications, fuels, or other relevant factors? Who are the major participants in the Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT) Equipment market? What strategies are these players employing to establish a competitive edge? What factors are propelling the expansion of the Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT) Equipment market? Which regions are anticipated to witness notable growth, and what are the driving factors behind it? What recent technological advancements are impacting the Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT) Equipment industry?





