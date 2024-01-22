Submit Release
Southern States Bancshares, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Fourth Quarter 2023 Performance and Operational Highlights

  • Core net income(1) of $7.3 million, or $0.81 per diluted share(1)
  • Net income of $8.9 million, or $0.99 per diluted share
  • Net interest income of $20.4 million, a decrease of $327,000 from the prior quarter
  • Net interest margin (“NIM”) of 3.69%, down 9 basis points from the prior quarter
  • NIM of 3.71% on a fully-taxable equivalent basis (“NIM - FTE”)(1)
  • Return on average assets (“ROAA”) of 1.53%; return on average stockholders’ equity (“ROAE”) of 17.02%; and return on average tangible common equity (“ROATCE”)(1) of 18.62%
  • Core ROAA(1) of 1.26%; and core ROATCE(1) of 15.26%
  • Efficiency ratio of 41.48%; and core efficiency ratio of 45.78%
  • Linked-quarter loan growth was 24.7% annualized
  • Linked-quarter total deposits grew 21.1% annualized
  • Linked-quarter total deposits, excluding brokered deposits, grew 8.9% annualized

(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.

ANNISTON, Ala., Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSBK) (“Southern States” or the “Company”), the holding company for Southern States Bank, an Alabama state-chartered commercial bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $8.9 million, or $0.99 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2023. This compares to net income of $6.6 million, or $0.73 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2023, and net income of $10.6 million, or $1.18 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2022. The Company reported core net income of $7.3 million, or $0.81 diluted core earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2023. This compares to core net income of $9.6 million, or $1.06 diluted core earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2023, and core net income of $8.1 million, or $0.90 diluted core earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2022 (see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”).

CEO Commentary

Mark Chambers, Chief Executive Officer and President of Southern States, said, “We produced solid fourth quarter earnings, highlighted by annualized sequential loan growth of 24.7% and annualized deposit growth of 21.1%. Our bankers remain active across our vibrant footprint, cultivating new business relationships and winning market share. We continue to maintain a sharp focus on credit management to ensure the ongoing health of our loan portfolio as evidenced by our low level of nonperforming loans, which totaled just 0.06% of the overall portfolio.”
“Our results were impacted by ongoing funding expense pressure due to elevated interest rates and increased deposit costs. Our net interest margin, while robust at 3.69% to finish the year, declined nine basis points from the prior quarter. Our loan yields increased substantially throughout the year and rose five basis points in the fourth quarter, but this momentum was offset by higher deposit costs.”
“Overall, we delivered exceptional results and returns on behalf of our shareholders throughout 2023, further fortifying our foundation. We enter the new year with strong capital and liquidity positions, as well as pristine credit quality, putting Southern States in excellent position to pursue prudent growth in 2024.”

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

  Three Months Ended   % Change December 31, 2023 vs.
December 31,
2023 		  September 30,
2023 		  December 31,
2022 		  September 30,
2023 		  December 31,
2022
  (Dollars in thousands)        
                   
Average interest-earning assets $ 2,195,381     $ 2,175,103     $ 1,893,069     0.9 %   16.0 %
Net interest income $ 20,404     $ 20,731     $ 20,884     (1.6 )%   (2.3 )%
Net interest margin   3.69 %     3.78 %     4.38 %   (9 )bps   (69 )bps
                   

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $20.4 million, a decrease of 1.6% from $20.7 million for the third quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily driven by a higher cost of interest-bearing deposits due to both rising interest rates and growth, which more than offset a higher yield on interest-earning assets resulting from a combination of rising rates and growth. The yield on loans benefited from significant linked-quarter growth.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2022, net interest income decreased $480,000, or 2.3%. The decrease was substantially the result of the accelerated rise in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities due to the rapid rise in interest rates and growth, which outpaced a sharp improvement in the yield on interest-earning assets due to both year-over-year growth and higher interest rates. A portion of the growth in interest-bearing deposits is due to migration from noninterest-bearing into interest-bearing deposits.

Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 3.69%, compared to 3.78% for the third quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to an increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits, which was greater than the increase in the yield on interest-earning assets.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2022, net interest margin decreased from 4.38%. The decrease was primarily the result of the rapid increase in interest rates, which accelerated the cost of interest-bearing liabilities at a greater pace than the yield received on interest-earning assets. A shift from noninterest-bearing deposits into interest-bearing deposits also had a negative impact on net interest margin.

Noninterest Income

  Three Months Ended   % Change December 31, 2023 vs.
December 31,
2023 		  September 30,
2023 		  December 31,
2022 		  September 30,
2023 		  December 31,
2022
  (Dollars in thousands)        
                   
Service charges on deposit accounts $ 441   $ 442     $ 431     (0.2 )%   2.3 %
Swap fees   70     453       2     (84.5 )%   3400.0 %
SBA/USDA fees   70     74       70     (5.4 )%   %
Mortgage origination fees   87     158       98     (44.9 )%   (11.2 )%
Net loss on securities   98     (12 )     (86 )   (916.7 )%   (214.0 )%
Employee retention credit and related revenue (“ERC”)       (5,100 )         N/A     N/A  
Other operating income   2,352     1,091       4,088     115.6 %   (42.5 )%
Total noninterest income $ 3,118   $ (2,894 )   $ 4,603     (207.7 )%   (32.3 )%
                   

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $3.1 million, compared to noninterest net expense of $2.9 million for the third quarter of 2023. The third quarter of 2023 included a $5.1 million payment to the IRS for the return of the ERC, which was received during the second quarter of 2023. After reviewing revised IRS guidelines during the third quarter of 2023, the Company determined to return the full $5.1 million to the IRS and recorded a payable. Also contributing to the increase during the fourth quarter of 2023 was a $1.9 million fee related to the early payoff of a $12.0 million purchased loan. As this is unusually large and atypical for the Bank, it was determined to record it as noninterest income instead of interest income, which would have impacted the net interest margin. The increase was partially offset by a $383,000 decrease in swap fees during the fourth quarter of 2023.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2022, noninterest income decreased 32.3% from $4.6 million. The decrease was substantially due to a $2.6 million gain on the sale of two branches during the fourth quarter of 2022. This decrease was significantly offset by the aforementioned $1.9 million fee related to the early payoff of the $12.0 million loan in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Noninterest Expense

  Three Months Ended   % Change December 31, 2023 vs.
December 31,
2023 		  September 30,
2023 		  December 31,
2022 		  September 30,
2023 		  December 31,
2022
  (Dollars in thousands)        
                   
Salaries and employee benefits $ 5,739   $ 5,752     $ 6,738   (0.2 )%   (14.8 )%
Equipment and occupancy expenses   681     718       730   (5.2 )%   (6.7 )%
Data processing fees   639     650       711   (1.7 )%   (10.1 )%
Regulatory assessments   355     322       165   10.2 %   115.2 %
Professional fees related to ERC       (1,243 )       N/A     N/A  
Other operating expenses   2,303     2,370       2,092   (2.8 )%   10.1 %
Total noninterest expenses $ 9,717   $ 8,569     $ 10,436   13.4 %   (6.9 )%
                   

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $9.7 million, an increase of 13.4% from $8.6 million for the third quarter of 2023. The increase was substantially related to the aforementioned return of ERC, which also resulted in a $1.2 million refund of professional fees related to the ERC, to which a receivable was recorded.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2022, noninterest expense decreased 6.9% from $10.4 million. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in salaries and benefits during the fourth quarter of 2023 and the recognition of a $285,000 credit for provision for unfunded loan commitments, which was not recognized during 2022. The fourth quarter of 2022 included expense associated with the issuance of restricted stock units in a deferred compensation plan which was significantly less in the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease was partially offset by an increase in legal fees, in addition to an increase in FDIC insurance.

Loans and Credit Quality

  Three Months Ended   % Change December 31, 2023 vs.
December 31,
2023 		  September 30,
2023 		  December 31,
2022 		  September 30,
2023 		  December 31,
2022
(Dollars in thousands)        
                   
Gross loans   1,890,677       1,779,846       1,592,707     6.2 %   18.7 %
Unearned income   (6,169 )     (5,698 )     (5,543 )   8.3 %   11.3 %
Loans, net of unearned income (“Loans”) $ 1,884,508     $ 1,774,148     $ 1,587,164     6.2 %   18.7 %
Average loans, net of unearned (“Average loans”) $ 1,814,484     $ 1,740,582     $ 1,563,255     4.2 %   16.1 %
                   
Nonperforming loans (“NPL”) $ 1,177     $ 1,082     $ 2,245     8.8 %   (47.6 )%
Provision for credit losses $ 2,579     $ 773     $ 1,938     233.6 %   33.1 %
Allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) $ 24,378     $ 22,181     $ 20,156     9.9 %   20.9 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 382     $ (23 )   $ 205     (1760.9 )%   86.3 %
NPL to gross loans   0.06 %     0.06 %     0.14 %        
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans(1)   0.08 %     (0.01 )%     0.05 %        
ACL to loans   1.29 %     1.25 %     1.27 %        
                   
(1) Ratio is annualized.                  
                   

Loans, net of unearned income, were $1.9 billion at December 31, 2023, up $110.4 million from September 30, 2023 and up $297.3 million from December 31, 2022. The linked-quarter and year-over-year increases in loans were primarily attributable to new business growth across our footprint.

Nonperforming loans totaled $1.2 million, or 0.06% of gross loans, at December 31, 2023, compared with $1.1 million, or 0.06% of gross loans, at September 30, 2023, and $2.2 million, or 0.14% of gross loans, at December 31, 2022. The $1.1 million net decrease in nonperforming loans from December 31, 2022, was primarily attributable to two loans that were paid-off, one loan that was charged-off and another loan that was moved back to accruing status.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $773,000 for the third quarter of 2023. Provision in the fourth quarter of 2023 was based on loan growth, qualitative economic factors and individually analyzed loans.

Net charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $382,000, or 0.08% of average loans on an annualized basis, compared to net recoveries of $(23,000), or (0.01)% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the third quarter of 2023, and net charge-offs of $205,000, or 0.05% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the fourth quarter of 2022.

The Company’s allowance for credit losses was 1.29% of total loans and 2071.20% of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2023, compared with 1.25% of total loans and 2050.00% of nonperforming loans at September 30, 2023. Allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments was $1.2 million at December 31, 2023.

Deposits

  Three Months Ended   % Change December 31, 2023 vs.
December 31,
2023 		  September 30,
2023 		  December 31,
2022 		  September 30,
2023 		  December 31,
2022
  (Dollars in thousands)        
                   
Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 437,959     $ 418,125     $ 460,977     4.7 %   (5.0) )%
Interest-bearing deposits   1,580,230       1,498,276       1,259,766     5.5 %   25.4 %
Total deposits $ 2,018,189     $ 1,916,401     $ 1,720,743     5.3 %   17.3 %
                   
Uninsured deposits $ 615,651     $ 568,323     $ 600,977     8.3 %   2.4 %
Uninsured deposits to total deposits   30.51 %     29.66 %     34.93 %        
Noninterest deposits to total deposits   21.70 %     21.82 %     26.79 %        
                   

Total deposits were $2.0 billion at December 31, 2023, up from $1.9 billion at September 30, 2023 and $1.7 billion at December 31, 2022. The $101.8 million increase in total deposits in the fourth quarter was primarily due to an increase of $82.0 in interest-bearing deposits, which includes a $62.5 million increase in brokered deposits, and an increase of $19.8 million in noninterest-bearing deposits. Total brokered deposits were $230.9 million at December 31, 2023.

Capital

  December 31,
2023 		  September 30,
2023 		  December 31,
2022
Company   Bank   Company   Bank   Company   Bank
                     
Tier 1 capital ratio to average assets 8.99 %   12.01 %   8.70 %   11.71 %   8.82 %   12.17 %
Risk-based capital ratios:                      
Common equity tier 1 (“CET1”) capital ratio 9.18 %   12.28 %   9.32 %   12.55 %   8.86 %   12.21 %
Tier 1 capital ratio 9.18 %   12.28 %   9.32 %   12.55 %   8.86 %   12.21 %
Total capital ratio 14.26 %   13.42 %   14.60 %   13.67 %   14.34 %   13.24 %
                       

As of December 31, 2023, total stockholders’ equity was $215.0 million, up from $201.9 million at September 30, 2023. The increase of $13.0 million was substantially due to earnings growth, coupled with a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss resulting from changes in the value of the available for sale securities portfolio.

About Southern States Bancshares, Inc.

Headquartered in Anniston, Alabama, Southern States Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals in its communities. The Bank operates 13 branches in Alabama and Georgia and two loan production offices in Atlanta.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which reflect our current expectations and beliefs with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. This may be especially true given recent events and trends in the banking industry and the inflationary environment. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the dates made, we cannot give any assurance that such expectations will prove correct and actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 under the section entitled “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors”. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.

These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may,” “can,” “should,” “could,” “to be,” “predict,” “potential,” “believe,” “will likely result,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “likely,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “target,” “project,” “would” and “outlook,” or the negative version of those words or other similar words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and may include statements about business strategy and prospects for growth, operations, ability to pay dividends, competition, regulation and general economic conditions.

Contact Information

Lynn Joyce       Kevin Dobbs
(205) 820-8065       (310) 622-8245
ljoyce@ssbank.bank        ssbankir@finprofiles.com 


SELECT FINANCIAL DATA
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
                   
  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2023 		  September 30,
2023 		  December 31,
2022 		  December 31,
2023 		  December 31,
2022
                 
Results of Operations                  
Interest income $ 36,172     $ 35,204     $ 26,706     $ 132,260     $ 82,850  
Interest expense   15,768       14,473       5,822       52,148       11,512  
Net interest income   20,404       20,731       20,884       80,112       71,338  
Provision for credit losses   2,579       773       1,938       6,090       5,605  
Net interest income after provision   17,825       19,958       18,946       74,022       65,733  
Noninterest income   3,118       (2,894 )     4,603       8,874       8,677  
Noninterest expense   9,717       8,569       10,436       41,876       39,614  
Income tax expense   2,330       1,866       2,521       9,068       7,725  
Net income $ 8,896     $ 6,629     $ 10,592     $ 31,952     $ 27,071  
Core net income(1) $ 7,289     $ 9,563     $ 8,081     $ 31,190     $ 24,975  
                   
Share and Per Share Data                  
Shares issued and outstanding   8,841,349       8,834,168       8,706,920       8,841,349       8,706,920  
Weighted average shares outstanding:                  
Basic   8,864,734       8,846,018       8,707,026       8,809,590       8,774,860  
Diluted   9,021,358       9,040,687       8,932,585       9,038,004       8,949,669  
Earnings per share:                  
Basic $ 1.00     $ 0.75     $ 1.22     $ 3.63     $ 3.08  
Diluted   0.99       0.73       1.18       3.53       3.02  
Core - diluted(1)   0.81       1.06       0.90       3.45       2.79  
Book value per share   24.31       22.86       20.87       24.31       20.87  
Tangible book value per share(1)   22.30       20.84       18.79       22.30       18.79  
Cash dividends per common share   0.09       0.09       0.09       0.36       0.36  
                   
Performance and Financial Ratios                  
ROAA   1.53 %     1.15 %     2.11 %     1.44 %     1.43 %
ROAE   17.02 %     12.96 %     23.77 %     16.16 %     15.55 %
Core ROAA(1)   1.26 %     1.66 %     1.61 %     1.41 %     1.32 %
ROATCE(1)   18.62 %     14.21 %     26.49 %     17.78 %     17.37 %
Core ROATCE(1)   15.26 %     20.50 %     20.21 %     17.35 %     16.02 %
NIM   3.69 %     3.78 %     4.38 %     3.81 %     3.99 %
NIM - FTE(2)   3.71 %     3.79 %     4.39 %     3.82 %     4.01 %
Net interest spread   2.73 %     2.84 %     3.84 %     2.92 %     3.68 %
Yield on loans   6.91 %     6.86 %     6.05 %     6.70 %     5.27 %
Yield on interest-earning assets   6.54 %     6.42 %     5.60 %     6.29 %     4.64 %
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities   3.81 %     3.58 %     1.76 %     3.37 %     0.96 %
Cost of funds(2)   3.03 %     2.80 %     1.29 %     2.63 %     0.68 %
Cost of interest-bearing deposits   3.66 %     3.43 %     1.52 %     3.19 %     0.79 %
Cost of total deposits   2.86 %     2.63 %     1.09 %     2.44 %     0.55 %
Noninterest deposits to total deposits   21.70 %     21.82 %     26.79 %     21.70 %     26.79 %
Core deposits to total deposits   83.70 %     86.58 %     89.73 %     83.70 %     89.73 %
Uninsured deposits to total deposits   30.51 %     29.66 %     34.93 %     30.51 %     34.93 %
Total loans to total deposits   93.38 %     92.58 %     92.24 %     93.38 %     92.24 %
Efficiency ratio   41.48 %     48.01 %     40.81 %     47.35 %     49.12 %
Core efficiency ratio(1)   45.78 %     42.79 %     45.98 %     46.74 %     50.97 %
                   

(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.
(2) Includes total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest deposits.

 
SELECT FINANCIAL DATA
(Dollars in thousands)
                   
  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2023 		  September 30,
2023 		  December 31,
2022 		  December 31,
2023 		  December 31,
2022
                 
Financial Condition (ending)                  
Total loans $ 1,884,508     $ 1,774,148     $ 1,587,164     $ 1,884,508     $ 1,587,164  
Total securities   198,632       189,496       175,196       198,632       175,196  
Total assets   2,446,339       2,296,527       2,045,204       2,446,339       2,045,204  
Total noninterest bearing deposits   437,959       418,125       460,977       437,959       460,977  
Total core deposits(1)   1,689,266       1,659,291       1,543,981       1,689,266       1,543,981  
Total deposits   2,018,189       1,916,401       1,720,743       2,018,189       1,720,743  
Total borrowings   183,673       146,573       117,295       183,673       117,295  
Total liabilities   2,231,375       2,094,603       1,863,485       2,231,375       1,863,485  
Total shareholders’ equity   214,964       201,924       181,719       214,964       181,719  
                   
Financial Condition (average)                  
Total loans $ 1,814,484     $ 1,740,582     $ 1,563,255     $ 1,711,006     $ 1,421,376  
Total securities   209,074       201,830       188,765       200,047       178,755  
Total other interest-earning assets   171,823       232,691       141,049       192,433       187,263  
Total interest-bearing assets   2,195,381       2,175,103       1,893,069       2,103,486       1,787,394  
Total assets   2,303,398       2,282,217       1,994,087       2,211,739       1,893,046  
Total noninterest-bearing deposits   420,019       448,616       477,301       436,571       496,486  
Total interest-bearing deposits   1,502,348       1,472,024       1,216,492       1,422,453       1,127,637  
Total deposits   1,922,367       1,920,640       1,693,793       1,859,024       1,624,123  
Total borrowings   140,790       129,882       99,111       126,853       76,379  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,643,138       1,601,906       1,315,603       1,549,306       1,204,016  
Total shareholders’ equity   207,324       202,955       176,769       197,680       174,107  
                   
Asset Quality                  
Nonperforming loans $ 1,177     $ 1,082     $ 2,245     $ 1,177     $ 2,245  
Other real estate owned (“OREO”) $ 33     $ 2,903     $ 2,930     $ 33     $ 2,930  
Nonperforming assets (“NPA”) $ 1,210     $ 3,985     $ 5,175     $ 1,210     $ 5,175  
Net charge-offs (recovery) to average loans(2)   0.08 %   (0.01)        %     0.05 %     0.03 %     0.02 %
Provision for credit losses to average loans(2)   0.56 %     0.18 %     0.49 %     0.36 %     0.39 %
ACL to loans   1.29 %     1.25 %     1.27 %     1.29 %     1.27 %
ACL to gross loans   1.29 %     1.25 %     1.27 %     1.29 %     1.27 %
ACL to NPL   2071.20 %     2050.00 %     897.82 %     2071.20 %     897.82 %
NPL to loans   0.06 %     0.06 %     0.14 %     0.06 %     0.14 %
NPL to gross loans   0.06 %     0.06 %     0.14 %     0.06 %     0.14 %
NPA to gross loans and OREO   0.06 %     0.22 %     0.32 %     0.06 %     0.32 %
NPA to total assets   0.05 %     0.17 %     0.25 %     0.05 %     0.25 %
                   
Regulatory and Other Capital Ratios                  
Total shareholders’ equity to total assets   8.79 %     8.79 %     8.89 %     8.79 %     8.89 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets(3)   8.12 %     8.08 %     8.07 %     8.12 %     8.07 %
Tier 1 capital ratio to average assets   8.99 %     8.70 %     8.82 %     8.99 %     8.82 %
Risk-based capital ratios:                  
CET1 capital ratio   9.18 %     9.32 %     8.86 %     9.18 %     8.86 %
Tier 1 capital ratio   9.18 %     9.32 %     8.86 %     9.18 %     8.86 %
Total capital ratio   14.26 %     14.60 %     14.34 %     14.26 %     14.34 %
                   

(1) We define core deposits as total deposits excluding brokered deposits and time deposits greater than $250,000.
(2) Ratio is annualized.
(3) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.

 
    CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Dollars in thousands)
           
  December 31,
2023 		  September 30,
2023 		  December 31,
2022
(Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Audited)
         
Assets          
Cash and due from banks $ 19,710     $ 31,047     $ 15,260  
Interest-bearing deposits in banks   134,846       103,646       90,198  
Federal funds sold   96,095       81,487       63,041  
Total cash and cash equivalents   250,651       216,180       168,499  
           
Securities available for sale, at fair value   179,000       169,859       155,544  
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost   19,632       19,637       19,652  
Other equity securities, at fair value   3,649       3,654       4,444  
Restricted equity securities, at cost   5,684       4,971       3,134  
Loans held for sale   450       1,799       1,047  
           
Loans, net of unearned income   1,884,508       1,774,148       1,587,164  
Less allowance for credit losses   24,378       22,181       20,156  
Loans, net   1,860,130       1,751,967       1,567,008  
           
Premises and equipment, net   26,426       26,694       27,345  
Accrued interest receivable   8,711       8,321       6,963  
Bank owned life insurance   29,884       29,697       29,186  
Annuities   15,036       15,266       15,478  
Foreclosed assets   33       2,903       2,930  
Goodwill   16,862       16,862       16,862  
Core deposit intangible   899       981       1,226  
Other assets   29,292       27,736       25,886  
           
Total assets $ 2,446,339     $ 2,296,527     $ 2,045,204  
           
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity          
Liabilities:          
Deposits:          
Noninterest-bearing $ 437,959     $ 418,125     $ 460,977  
Interest-bearing   1,580,230       1,498,276       1,259,766  
Total deposits   2,018,189       1,916,401       1,720,743  
           
Other borrowings   26,994       4,991       (19 )
FHLB advances   70,000       55,000       31,000  
Subordinated notes   86,679       86,582       86,314  
Accrued interest payable   1,519       1,280       584  
Other liabilities   27,994       30,349       24,863  
           
Total liabilities   2,231,375       2,094,603       1,863,485  
Stockholders' equity:          
Common stock   44,479       44,307       43,714  
Capital surplus   78,361       77,671       76,785  
Retained earnings   102,523       94,429       73,764  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (8,379 )     (13,126 )     (11,048 )
Unvested restricted stock   (466 )     (580 )     (477 )
Vested restricted stock units   (1,554 )     (777 )     (1,019 )
           
Total stockholders' equity   214,964       201,924       181,719  
           
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,446,339     $ 2,296,527     $ 2,045,204  


 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
                   
  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2023 		  September 30,
2023 		  December 31,
2022 		  December 31,
2023 		  December 31,
2022
(Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Audited)
Interest income:                  
Loans, including fees $ 31,613   $ 30,084     $ 23,853     $ 114,662   $ 74,936  
Taxable securities   1,986     1,796       1,206       6,806     3,622  
Nontaxable securities   230     227       322       977     1,253  
Other interest and dividends   2,343     3,097       1,325       9,815     3,039  
Total interest income   36,172     35,204       26,706       132,260     82,850  
                   
Interest expense:                  
Deposits   13,869     12,732       4,655       45,368     8,906  
Other borrowings   1,899     1,741       1,167       6,780     2,606  
Total interest expense   15,768     14,473       5,822       52,148     11,512  
                   
Net interest income   20,404     20,731       20,884       80,112     71,338  
Provision for credit losses   2,579     773       1,938       6,090     5,605  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   17,825     19,958       18,946       74,022     65,733  
                   
Noninterest income:                  
Service charges on deposit accounts   441     442       431       1,790     1,863  
Swap fees   70     453       2       691     49  
SBA/USDA fees   70     74       70       344     646  
Mortgage origination fees   87     158       98       533     815  
Net gain (loss) on securities   98     (12 )     (86 )     555     (632 )
Employee retention credit and related revenue       (5,100 )                
Other operating income   2,352     1,091       4,088       4,961     5,936  
Total noninterest income   3,118     (2,894 )     4,603       8,874     8,677  
                   
Noninterest expenses:                  
Salaries and employee benefits   5,739     5,752       6,738       25,665     24,597  
Equipment and occupancy expenses   681     718       730       2,776     2,918  
Data processing fees   639     650       711       2,528     2,444  
Regulatory assessments   355     322       165       1,198     925  
Professional fees related to ERC       (1,243 )                
Other operating expenses   2,303     2,370       2,092       9,709     8,730  
Total noninterest expenses   9,717     8,569       10,436       41,876     39,614  
                   
Income before income taxes   11,226     8,495       13,113       41,020     34,796  
                   
Income tax expense   2,330     1,866       2,521       9,068     7,725  
                   
Net income $ 8,896   $ 6,629     $ 10,592     $ 31,952   $ 27,071  
                   
Basic earnings per share $ 1.00   $ 0.75     $ 1.22     $ 3.63   $ 3.08  
                   
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.99   $ 0.73     $ 1.18     $ 3.53   $ 3.02  


 
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN
(Dollars in thousands)
                                   
  Three Months Ended
December 31,
2023 		  September 30,
2023 		  December 31,
2022
Average
Balance		   Interest   Yield/Rate   Average
Balance		   Interest   Yield/Rate   Average
Balance		   Interest   Yield/Rate
Assets:                                  
Interest-earning assets:                                  
Loans, net of unearned income(1) $ 1,814,484     $ 31,613   6.91 %   $ 1,740,582     $ 30,084   6.86 %   $ 1,563,255     $ 23,853   6.05 %
Taxable securities   163,537       1,986   4.82 %     156,364       1,796   4.56 %     132,222       1,206   3.62 %
Nontaxable securities   45,537       230   2.00 %     45,466       227   1.98 %     56,543       322   2.26 %
Other interest-earnings assets   171,823       2,343   5.41 %     232,691       3,097   5.28 %     141,049       1,325   3.73 %
Total interest-earning assets $ 2,195,381     $ 36,172   6.54 %   $ 2,175,103     $ 35,204   6.42 %   $ 1,893,069     $ 26,706   5.60 %
Allowance for credit losses   (22,666 )             (21,606 )             (19,374 )        
Noninterest-earning assets   130,683               128,720               120,392          
Total Assets $ 2,303,398             $ 2,282,217             $ 1,994,087          
                                   
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:                                  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                  
Interest-bearing transaction accounts   86,163       23   0.11 %     88,668       20   0.09 %     98,978       22   0.09 %
Savings and money market accounts   885,548       8,445   3.78 %     867,066       7,767   3.55 %     794,692       3,126   1.56 %
Time deposits   530,637       5,401   4.04 %     516,290       4,945   3.80 %     322,822       1,507   1.85 %
FHLB advances   52,076       645   4.92 %     43,261       514   4.72 %     22,739       147   2.56 %
Other borrowings   88,714       1,254   5.61 %     86,621       1,227   5.62 %     76,372       1,020   5.30 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,643,138     $ 15,768   3.81 %   $ 1,601,906     $ 14,473   3.58 %   $ 1,315,603     $ 5,822   1.76 %
                                   
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                                  
Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 420,019             $ 448,616             $ 477,301          
Other liabilities   32,917               28,740               24,414          
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities   452,936               477,356               501,715          
Stockholders’ Equity   207,324               202,955               176,769          
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 2,303,398             $ 2,282,217             $ 1,994,087          
                                   
Net interest income     $ 20,404           $ 20,731           $ 20,884    
Net interest spread(2)         2.73 %           2.84 %           3.84 %
Net interest margin(3)         3.69 %           3.78 %           4.38 %
Net interest margin - FTE(4)(5)         3.71 %           3.79 %           4.39 %
Cost of funds(6)         3.03 %           2.80 %           1.29 %
Cost of interest-bearing deposits         3.66 %           3.43 %           1.52 %
Cost of total deposits         2.86 %           2.63 %           1.09 %

(1) Includes nonaccrual loans.
(2) Net interest spread is the difference between interest rates earned on interest earning assets and interest rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(3) Net interest margin is a ratio of net interest income to average interest earning assets for the same period.
(4) Net interest margin - FTE is a ratio of fully-taxable equivalent net interest income to average interest earning assets for the same period. It assumes a 24.0% tax rate.
(5) Refer to “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”.
(6) Includes total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest deposits.

 
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN
(Dollars in thousands)
                       
  Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2023 		  December 31,
2022
Average
Balance		   Interest   Yield/Rate   Average
Balance		   Interest   Yield/Rate
Assets:                      
Interest-earning assets:                      
Loans, net of unearned income(1) $ 1,711,006     $ 114,662   6.70 %   $ 1,421,376     $ 74,936   5.27 %
Taxable securities   152,707       6,806   4.46 %     122,500       3,622   2.96 %
Nontaxable securities   47,340       977   2.06 %     56,255       1,253   2.23 %
Other interest-earnings assets   192,433       9,815   5.10 %     187,263       3,039   1.62 %
Total interest-earning assets $ 2,103,486     $ 132,260   6.29 %   $ 1,787,394     $ 82,850   4.64 %
Allowance for credit losses   (21,233 )             (16,883 )        
Noninterest-earning assets   129,486               122,535          
Total Assets $ 2,211,739             $ 1,893,046          
                       
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:                      
Interest-bearing liabilities:                      
Interest-bearing transaction accounts   90,231       82   0.09 %     109,786       100   0.09 %
Savings and money market accounts   851,351       28,124   3.30 %     754,830       5,988   0.79 %
Time deposits   480,871       17,162   3.57 %     263,021       2,818   1.07 %
FHLB advances   39,830       1,848   4.64 %     25,264       291   1.15 %
Other borrowings   87,023       4,932   5.67 %     51,115       2,315   4.53 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,549,306     $ 52,148   3.37 %   $ 1,204,016     $ 11,512   0.96 %
                       
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                      
Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 436,571             $ 496,486          
Other liabilities   28,182               18,437          
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities $ 464,753             $ 514,923          
Stockholders’ Equity   197,680               174,107          
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 2,211,739             $ 1,893,046          
                       
Net interest income     $ 80,112           $ 71,338    
Net interest spread(2)         2.92 %           3.68 %
Net interest margin(3)         3.81 %           3.99 %
Net interest margin - FTE(4)(5)         3.82 %           4.01 %
Cost of funds(6)         2.63 %           0.68 %
Cost of interest-bearing deposits         3.19 %           0.79 %
Cost of total deposits         2.44 %           0.55 %

(1) Includes nonaccrual loans.
(2) Net interest spread is the difference between interest rates earned on interest earning assets and interest rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(3) Net interest margin is a ratio of net interest income to average interest earning assets for the same period.
(4) Net interest margin - FTE is a ratio of fully-taxable equivalent net interest income to average interest earning assets for the same period. It assumes a 24.0% tax rate.
(5) Refer to “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”.
(6) Includes total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest deposits.

 
LOAN COMPOSITION
(Dollars in thousands)
                       
  December 31,
2023 		  September 30,
2023 		  December 31,
2022
Amount   % of gross   Amount   % of gross   Amount   % of gross
                     
Real estate mortgages:                      
Construction and development $ 242,960     12.9 %   $ 229,188     12.9 %   $ 255,736     16.1 %
Residential   224,603     11.9 %     224,499     12.6 %     167,891     10.5 %
Commercial   1,144,867     60.5 %     1,049,545     59.0 %     904,872     56.8 %
Commercial and industrial   269,961     14.3 %     268,283     15.0 %     256,553     16.1 %
Consumer and other   8,286     0.4 %     8,331     0.5 %     7,655     0.5 %
Gross loans   1,890,677     100.0 %     1,779,846     100.0 %     1,592,707     100.0 %
Unearned income   (6,169 )         (5,698 )         (5,543 )    
Loans, net of unearned income   1,884,508           1,774,148           1,587,164      
Allowance for credit losses   (24,378 )         (22,181 )         (20,156 )    
Loans, net $ 1,860,130         $ 1,751,967         $ 1,567,008      


DEPOSIT COMPOSITION
(Dollars in thousands)
                       
  December 31,
2023 		  September 30,
2023 		  December 31,
2022
Amount   % of total   Amount   % of total   Amount   % of total
                     
                       
Noninterest-bearing transaction $ 437,959   21.7 %   $ 418,125   21.8 %   $ 460,977   26.8 %
Interest-bearing transaction   946,347   46.9 %     934,383   48.8 %     837,127   48.6 %
Savings   35,412   1.7 %     38,518   2.0 %     49,235   2.9 %
Time deposits, $250,000 and under   500,406   24.8 %     436,613   22.8 %     307,145   17.8 %
Time deposits, over $250,000   98,065   4.9 %     88,762   4.6 %     66,259   3.9 %
Total deposits $ 2,018,189   100.0 %   $ 1,916,401   100.0 %   $ 1,720,743   100.0 %


 
Nonperfoming Assets
(Dollars in thousands)
           
  December 31,
2023 		  September 30,
2023 		  December 31,
2022
         
         
Nonaccrual loans $ 1,017     $ 1,082     $ 2,245  
Past due loans 90 days or more and still accruing interest   160              
Total nonperforming loans   1,177       1,082       2,245  
OREO   33       2,903       2,930  
Total nonperforming assets $ 1,210     $ 3,985     $ 5,175  
           
Troubled debt restructured loans – nonaccrual(1)   907       970       832  
Troubled debt restructured loans – accruing   1,095       1,052       1,292  
Total troubled debt restructured loans $ 2,002     $ 2,022     $ 2,124  
           
Allowance for credit losses $ 24,378     $ 22,181     $ 20,156  
Loans, net of unearned income at the end of the period $ 1,884,508     $ 1,774,148     $ 1,587,164  
Gross loans outstanding at the end of period $ 1,890,677     $ 1,779,846     $ 1,592,707  
Total assets $ 2,446,339     $ 2,296,527     $ 2,045,204  
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans   2071.20 %     2050.00 %     897.82 %
Nonperforming loans to loans, net of unearned income   0.06 %     0.06 %     0.14 %
Nonperforming loans to gross loans   0.06 %     0.06 %     0.14 %
Nonperforming assets to gross loans and OREO   0.06 %     0.22 %     0.32 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.05 %     0.17 %     0.25 %
           
Nonaccrual loans by category:          
Real estate mortgages:          
Construction & Development $     $     $ 67  
Residential Mortgages   252       289       565  
Commercial Real Estate Mortgages   765       785       1,278  
Commercial & Industrial         8       312  
Consumer and other               23  
Total $ 1,017     $ 1,082     $ 2,245  

(1) Troubled debt restructured loans are excluded from nonperforming loans unless they otherwise meet the definition of nonaccrual loans or are more than 90 days past due.

 
Allowance for Credit Losses
(Dollars in thousands)
                   
  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2023 		  September 30,
2023 		  December 31,
2022 		  December 31,
2023 		  December 31, 2022
                 
Average loans, net of unearned income $ 1,814,484     $ 1,740,582     $ 1,563,255     $ 1,711,006     $ 1,421,376  
Loans, net of unearned income   1,884,508       1,774,148       1,587,164       1,884,508       1,587,164  
Gross loans   1,890,677       1,779,846       1,592,707       1,890,677       1,592,707  
Allowance for credit losses at beginning of the period   22,181       21,385       18,423       20,156       14,844  
Impact of adoption of ASC 326                     (1,285 )      
Charge-offs:                  
Construction and development         3             3       66  
Residential                           7  
Commercial                            
Commercial and industrial   424             210       686       479  
Consumer and other   2             18       8       26  
Total charge-offs   426       3       228       697       578  
Recoveries:                  
Construction and development                            
Residential   4       10       4       41       50  
Commercial                            
Commercial and industrial   39             1       54       205  
Consumer and other   1       16       18       19       30  
Total recoveries   44       26       23       114       285  
Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 382     $ (23 )   $ 205     $ 583     $ 293  
                   
Provision for credit losses $ 2,579     $ 773     $ 1,938     $ 6,090     $ 5,605  
Balance at end of the period $ 24,378     $ 22,181     $ 20,156     $ 24,378     $ 20,156  
                   
Allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments at beginning of the period $ 1,524     $ 1,495     $     $     $  
Impact of adoption of ASC 326                     1,285        
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments   (285 )     29             (46 )      
Balance at the end of the period $ 1,239     $ 1,524     $     $ 1,239     $  
                   
Allowance to loans, net of unearned income   1.29 %     1.25 %     1.27 %     1.29 %     1.27 %
Allowance to gross loans   1.29 %     1.25 %     1.27 %     1.29 %     1.27 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans, net of unearned income(1)   0.08 %     (0.01 )%     0.05 %     0.03 %     0.02 %
Provision for credit losses to average loans, net of unearned income(1)   0.56 %     0.18 %     0.49 %     0.36 %     0.39 %

(1) Ratio is annualized.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Noninterest Expense

In addition to reporting GAAP results, the Company reports non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release and other disclosures. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures and the information they provide are useful to investors since these measures permit investors to view our performance using the same tools that our management uses to evaluate our performance. While we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our performance, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for or superior to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similar measures presented by other companies.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
                   
  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2023 		  September 30,
2023 		  December 31,
2022 		  December 31,
2023 		  December 31,
2022
                 
Net income $ 8,896     $ 6,629     $ 10,592     $ 31,952     $ 27,071  
Add: One-time retirement related expenses                     1,571        
Add: Professional fees related to ERC         (1,243 )                  
Add: Net OREO losses   (154 )     (9 )           (156 )      
Less: Employee retention related revenue         (5,100 )                  
Less: Fee received on early loan payoff   1,863                   1,863        
Less: Net gain on sale of branches               2,372             2,372  
Less: BOLI benefit claim               774             774  
Less: Net gain (loss) on securities   98       (12 )     (86 )     555       (632 )
Less: Tax effect   (508 )     926       (549 )     (241 )     (418 )
Core net income $ 7,289     $ 9,563     $ 8,081     $ 31,190     $ 24,975  
Average assets $ 2,303,398     $ 2,282,217     $ 1,994,087     $ 2,211,739     $ 1,893,046  
Core return on average assets   1.26 %     1.66 %     1.61 %     1.41 %     1.32 %
                   
Net income $ 8,896     $ 6,629     $ 10,592     $ 31,952     $ 27,071  
Add: One-time retirement related expenses                     1,571        
Add: Professional fees related to ERC         (1,243 )                  
Add: Net OREO losses   (154 )     (9 )           (156 )      
Add: Provision   2,579       773       1,938       6,090       5,605  
Less: Employee retention related revenue         (5,100 )                  
Less: Fee received on early loan payoff   1,863                   1,863        
Less: Net gain on sale of branches               2,372             2,372  
Less: BOLI benefit claim               774             774  
Less: Net gain (loss) on securities   98       (12 )     (86 )     555       (632 )
Add: Income taxes   2,330       1,866       2,521       9,068       7,725  
Pretax pre-provision core net income $ 11,690     $ 13,128     $ 11,991     $ 46,107     $ 37,887  
Average assets $ 2,303,398     $ 2,282,217     $ 1,994,087     $ 2,211,739     $ 1,893,046  
Pretax pre-provision core return on average assets   2.01 %     2.28 %     2.39 %     2.08 %     2.00 %
                   
Net interest income $ 20,404     $ 20,731     $ 20,884     $ 80,112     $ 71,338  
Add: Fully-taxable equivalent adjustments(1)   99       70       84       312       335  
Net interest income - FTE $ 20,503     $ 20,801     $ 20,968     $ 80,424     $ 71,673  
                   
Net interest margin   3.69 %     3.78 %     4.38 %     3.81 %     3.99 %
Effect of fully-taxable equivalent adjustments(1)   0.02 %     0.01 %     0.01 %     0.01 %     0.02 %
Net interest margin - FTE   3.71 %     3.79 %     4.39 %     3.82 %     4.01 %
                   
Total stockholders' equity $ 214,964     $ 201,924     $ 181,719     $ 214,964     $ 181,719  
Less: Intangible assets   17,761       17,843       18,088       17,761       18,088  
Tangible common equity $ 197,203     $ 184,081     $ 163,631     $ 197,203     $ 163,631  
                   
(1) Assumes a 24.0% tax rate.
 
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
                   
  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2023 		  September 30,
2023 		  December 31,
2022 		  December 31,
2023 		  December 31,
2022
                 
Core net income $ 7,289     $ 9,563     $ 8,081     $ 31,190     $ 24,975  
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding   9,021,358       9,040,687       8,932,585       9,038,004       8,949,669  
Diluted core earnings per share $ 0.81     $ 1.06     $ 0.90     $ 3.45     $ 2.79  
                   
Common shares outstanding at year or period end   8,841,349       8,834,168       8,706,920       8,841,349       8,706,920  
Tangible book value per share $ 22.30     $ 20.84     $ 18.79     $ 22.30     $ 18.79  
                   
Total assets at end of period $ 2,446,339     $ 2,296,527     $ 2,045,204     $ 2,446,339     $ 2,045,204  
Less: Intangible assets   17,761       17,843       18,088       17,761       18,088  
Adjusted assets at end of period $ 2,428,578     $ 2,278,684     $ 2,027,116     $ 2,428,578     $ 2,027,116  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets   8.12 %     8.08 %     8.07 %     8.12 %     8.07 %
                   
Total average shareholders equity $ 207,324     $ 202,955     $ 176,769     $ 197,680     $ 174,107  
Less: Average intangible assets   17,809       17,893       18,134       17,932       18,236  
Average tangible common equity $ 189,515     $ 185,062     $ 158,635     $ 179,748     $ 155,871  
Net income to common shareholders $ 8,896     $ 6,629     $ 10,592     $ 31,952     $ 27,071  
Return on average tangible common equity   18.62 %     14.21 %     26.49 %     17.78 %     17.37 %
Average tangible common equity $ 189,515     $ 185,062     $ 158,635     $ 179,748     $ 155,871  
Core net income $ 7,289     $ 9,563     $ 8,081     $ 31,190     $ 24,975  
Core return on average tangible common equity   15.26 %     20.50 %     20.21 %     17.35 %     16.02 %
                   
Net interest income $ 20,404     $ 20,731     $ 20,884     $ 80,112     $ 71,338  
Add: Noninterest income   3,118       (2,894 )     4,603       8,874       8,677  
Less: Employee retention related revenue         (5,100 )                  
Less: Fee received on early loan payoff   1,863                   1,863        
Less: Gain on sale of branches               2,600             2,600  
Less: BOLI benefit claim               774             774  
Less: Net gain (loss) on securities   98       (12 )     (86 )     555       (632 )
Operating revenue $ 21,561     $ 22,949     $ 22,199     $ 86,568     $ 77,273  
                   
Expenses:                  
Total noninterest expense $ 9,717     $ 8,569     $ 10,436     $ 41,876     $ 39,614  
Less: One-time retirement related expenses                     1,571        
Less: Professional fees related to ERC         (1,243 )                  
Less: Net OREO losses   (154 )     (9 )           (156 )      
Less: Loss on sale of branches               228             228  
Adjusted noninterest expenses $ 9,871     $ 9,821     $ 10,208     $ 40,461     $ 39,386  
Core efficiency ratio   45.78 %     42.79 %     45.98 %     46.74 %     50.97 %

 


