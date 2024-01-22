Vital Battery Metals Field Program Outlines Significant Cu-Au-Zn Soil Anomaly at Sting Copper Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vital Battery Metals Inc. (“Vital” or the “Company”) (CSE: VBAM | OTC: VBAMF | FRA: C0O) is pleased to announce results from the soil sampling and surficial geological study recently completed on the Sting project (the “Project”), located in northwestern Newfoundland.

Key Highlights

Compelling consecutive gold, copper, and zinc values in soil were returned along the Gregory River Fault

Significant multi-station soil results for copper, gold, and zinc in two zones across a regional NE trend spanning ~ 2 km

Highlighted results include 1.96 ppm gold, 0.27% copper and 0.42% zinc from soil.

On trend with the York Harbour Copper Mine 1 - The faulted contact between mafic marine volcanics and hypabyssal intrusive rocks, referred to as the Gregory River Fault, runs through the center of the Project and the York Harbour Copper Mine further south.

- The faulted contact between mafic marine volcanics and hypabyssal intrusive rocks, referred to as the Gregory River Fault, runs through the center of the Project and the York Harbour Copper Mine further south. Surficial geology study completed that shows correlation between anomalous values and colluvial material, indicating nearby bedrock source.



Adrian Lamoureux, Vital’s Chief Executive Officer and President, stated, “This expansive Cu-Au-Zn soil anomaly covering ground with no recorded mineralization highlights the prospectivity of the Project. More importantly, sampling and surficial mapping has revealed that the anomaly is likely sourced directly from underlaying bedrock. When combined with recent rock sampling results, a compelling critical metal drill target is emerging.”

The mafic rocks that underlie the coincident Cu-Au-Zn soil anomaly are part of the Bay of Islands Complex that is host to copper and copper/zinc deposits such as the York Harbour Mine1, a former producer located 35 km to the south-southeast. Within the Project, the contact between these volcanic rocks and associated intrusive rocks, known as the Gregory River fault, has been shown to host copper, gold and zinc mineralization, evidenced by rock sampling results from the recently completed prospecting program (see news release dated October 26, 2023) that returned <0.001 to 9.50 ppm gold, <1 to 48400 ppm copper and 4 to 19700 ppm zinc from outcrop located on the soil anomaly’s southwestern flank.

A detailed surficial geology study over the core claims comprising the Project was undertaken by Dr. Derek Turner, M.Sc., Ph.D., P.Geo. (B.C.) on behalf of the Company and has revealed that the soil anomaly strongly correlates with colluvial surficial material, indicating that the anomaly is likely derived from underlaying bedrock with little mechanical or gravitational dispersion. Immediately west of the anomaly, till veneers (< 1 m depth) and till blankets (> 1 m depth) likely mask potential indications of bedrock mineralization.





Figure 1 - Cu-Au-Zn Soil Anomaly on the Sting Project

In total, 404 soil samples were collected. Results ranged from < 0.001 to 1.96 ppm Au, 4 to 2675 ppm Cu, and 4 to 4164 ppm Zn.

Soil samples were collected from the B-horizon, where available, in pits dug with a spade-bladed long handle rock hammer. Approximately 200-400 g of material was placed into brown kraft paper bags, tied closed with flagging tape, and then each bag was assigned a unique sequential identifying number denoting the location and the sampler. Samples were hand-delivered to the SGS Labs prep facility in Grand Falls, Newfoundland and prepared with code PRP104, where samples are dried to 60°C, and then screened through an 80 mesh. Prepared material was then shipped to SGS’s main lab in Burnaby, B.C. where samples were analyzed using method GE_ARM3V25 which involves analysis by ICP-MS following a 2-acid digestion producing a 49-element suite

Thomas Hawkins, P. Geo (1000315), a “Qualified Person” for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

1 The Qualified Person has not verified the information on the adjacent properties and the information disclosed and is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Sting Project that is the subject of this press release. Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby and/or geologically similar properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company’s property.

About Vital Battery Metals Inc.

Vital Battery Metals Inc. (CSE: VBAM |OTC: VBAMF | FRA: C0O) is a mineral exploration company dedicated to the development of strategic projects comprising battery, base and precious metals in stable jurisdictions. The Company is working to advance its Schofield Lithium, Dickson Lake Lithium, Sting Copper Project, and Vent Copper-Gold Projects.

The Schofield Lithium Project covers 8,824 hectares and is adjacent to Brunswick Exploration’s Hearst Lithium Project. The Schofield Lithium Project is located ~60 km south of Hearst, Ontario.

The Dickson Lake Lithium Project covers 464 single-cell mining claims and approximately 9,780 hectares and is near a Brunswick Exploration Lithium Project, Imagine Lithium’s Jackpot Deposit and Rock Tech’s Georgia Lake Deposit.

The Sting Copper Project covers approximately 12,300 hectares and hosts multiple historic Newfoundland and Labrador Government documented mineral occurrences and is located within a 50 km corridor known for significant volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS), copper quartz vein lode and low sulphation epithermal gold showings. The Vent Copper-Gold project covers 1,562 hectares in British Columbia. Vital continues to evaluate value-add assets to bolster its project portfolio.

