Epiq Wins Partnership with Prestigious Am Law 50 Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epiq, a global technology-enabled leader to the legal industry and corporations, announced today a partnership with a multinational Am Law 50 firm to provide office services and records management for nine of its US offices.



After a decade with another solutions provider, the law firm was looking for a strategic partner who would listen to their specific needs and create and adjust their solution to solve the firm’s challenges.

“We are proud to have earned our client’s trust and proven our ability to further enhance business operations though our expertise in records management, office services, and creative use of utility players to improve efficiencies and provide cost savings,” said Michelle Deichmeister, President of Epiq’s Global Business Transformation Solutions business. “Our listen-first and flexible approach enables us to adapt and adjust so that we can deliver results quickly.”

Epiq proved they were the right fit by providing innovative technology, standardized processes, an efficient utility player program, and solid subject matter expertise in office services and records management. With this new partnership, Epiq will provide a team of 80 reprographics, mail services, hospitality, reception, and records and information governance management personnel for the firm.

Epiq has significant experience driving organizational and operational innovation to 91 of the top 100 law firms and its teams work onsite at more than 500 offices. Epiq's deep understanding of business operations enables transformation in other front- and back-end processes too, including information governance, administrative services, IT services, and document-related workflows.

