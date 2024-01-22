MarginEdge Named Glassdoor’s #7 Best Place to Work in 2024

The organic, employee review-based award recognized the Leading Restaurant Management Platform among 50 small-midsize companies for its innovative and open-minded work environment

ARLINGTON, Va, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarginEdge, the leading restaurant management and bill payment platform, today announced it has been recognized by Glassdoor on its annual Best Places to Work 2024: Small & Medium Businesses list, where it placed 7th out of all companies nationwide with under 1000 employees. MarginEdge boasts a 4.7 star rating on Glassdoor, where it is lauded for its innovative and open-minded work environment.



"To say we were thrilled to be recognized by Glassdoor for our commitment to an innovative and collaborative team culture, would be an understatement", said Bo Davis, CEO of MarginEdge. "To receive this sort of national recognition is a testament to our relentless belief that people - whether it's our internal team, or our clients, always come first.”

As a team founded by operators with over 45 restaurants between them prior to MarginEdge and a sales team with collectively 400+ years of restaurant experience, MarginEdge’s mission is to bring operators the same energy, attention to detail and passion they bring to their guests. The company’s culture is deeply rooted in service because the founders and much of the team came from hospitality roles. MarginEdge designs their software with a deep understanding for the complexity of running a restaurant and the goal of making it easier for operators by taking time-consuming back office tasks off their plate and empowering them with real-time data to make decisions in the moment.

"As MarginEdge has grown dramatically over the past 9 years - with our team now over 1,000 people across 6 countries - I am very proud our culture has remained consistent," said Davis. "Our roots as owners and operators of restaurants ourselves has always grounded us in our core value of hospitality. We aspire to treat our clients, restaurant owners, with the same hospitality they treat their guests. Operators have an extremely difficult job and deserve to receive the same level of hospitality they give!"

Recent best workplace achievements for MarginEdge in 2023 include Inc. Best Workplaces, The Washington Post Top Workplace and Washington Business Journal Best Places to Work. Other recognitions include 2023 Inc. Power Partner Awards, 2022 and 2023 Inc. 5000, Washington Business Journal’s Fastest Growing Companies 2023, and The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies in 2023 by the Financial Times.

Since 2009, Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work Award has been honoring companies that employees love working for. Winners are determined solely based on feedback provided by those who really know a company best — the employees. There is no nomination process, no employee surveys or questionnaires and no costs or fees involved. Employees provided thousands of reviews on Glassdoor, ranking workplace factors such as diversity and inclusion, compensations and benefits, culture and values, work-life balance, and more to help Glassdoor determine this year's list of the Best Places to Work in the United States in 2024.

MarginEdge’s mission is to create a world where restaurant operators can focus on the business they love. By using best-in-class technology to eliminate unproductive paperwork and streamline the flow of operational data, MarginEdge is reimagining the back office and freeing restaurants to spend more time on their culinary offerings and guest experiences. The platform offers market-leading invoice processing, inventory management, recipe analysis, budgeting, performance tracking and supplier bill payment capabilities. Founded by industry veterans, MarginEdge serves a diverse group of operators from single units and small chains to large franchise and hospitality groups, providing a high impact product that resonates across the hospitality industry. For more information visit marginedge.com.

