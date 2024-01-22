Ceridian to change ticker symbol to ‘DAY’ on NYSE and TSX effective February 1

TORONTO and MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY; TSX: CDAY) (the “Company”), a global leader in human capital management (HCM) technology, today announced its ticker symbol will change to DAY on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange, effective February 1, 2024. This will replace the Company’s current ticker symbol, CDAY, which has been in use since the Company’s initial public offering in 2018.



The change is in connection to the Company’s brand transition to Dayforce, which was announced on October 3, 2023.

No action is required to be taken by current shareholders in connection with the ticker symbol change. The Company’s common stock will continue to be listed on the NYSE and TSX and its CUSIP number will remain unchanged.



