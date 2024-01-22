Macerich Announces Tax Treatment Of 2023 Dividends

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) today announced the tax treatment for dividend distributions taxable in 2023 on its Common Stock.



During the calendar year ended December 31, 2023 Macerich paid dividends of $.68 per share. The 2023 dividends are classified for income tax purposes as follows for The Macerich Company, Common Stock, CUSIP # 554382101:

Record Date Payable Date Rate per Share 2023 Taxable Ordinary Dividends 2023 Section 199A Dividends* 2023 Total Capital Gain Distribution 2/17/2023 3/3/2023 $0.17 $0.09 $ 0.09 $0.08 5/19/2023 6/2/2023 $0.17 $0.09 $ 0.09 $0.08 8/18/2023 9/8/2023 $0.17 $0.09 $ 0.09 $0.08 11/9/2023 12/1/2023 $0.17 $0.09 $ 0.09 $0.08

* These amounts are included in the 2023 Taxable Ordinary Dividends column.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, D.C. corridor. Developing and managing properties that serve as community cornerstones, Macerich currently owns 46 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 43 regional town centers. Macerich is firmly dedicated to advancing environmental goals, social good and sound corporate governance. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has achieved a #1 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) ranking for the North American retail sector for nine consecutive years (2015-2023). For more information, please visit www.Macerich.com.

Macerich uses, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website, which can be found at investing.macerich.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Additional information about Macerich can be found through social media platforms such as LinkedIn. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, including NOI and FFO, to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the earnings release and supplemental filed on Form 8-K with the SEC, which are posted on the Investor Relations website at investing.macerich.com.

