Tissue Engineering Market is Expected to Reach $8.9 Billion | MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tissue Engineering market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $4.4 Billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $8.9 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 15.3% from 2023 to 2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth is attributed to numerous factors including increasing incidences of road accidents, rising demand for regenerative medicines for the treatment of chronic diseases, and growing technological advancements in the biopharmaceutical sector. In addition, increasing research activities in the field of tissue engineering is promoting the growth of the tissue engineering market.

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=34135173

Tissue Engineering Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $4.4 Billion Estimated Value by 2028 $8.9 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 15.3% Market Size Available for 2021 - 2028 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product Type, Material, Application, and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Increasing technological advancements such as 3D printing and Quantum Magnetic Resonance Therapy (QMRT) Key Market Driver Growing need for regenerative medicines

3D bioprinting is an innovative technology in tissue engineering, that enables the precise fabrication of intricate tissue structures, vital for regenerative medicine and drug testing. Its development is primarily propelled by continual technological advancements, including improved bio inks and printing techniques, coupled with the critical need to address organ shortages and revolutionize medical treatments. Material innovation also plays a pivotal role, in fostering the creation of biocompatible substances essential for enhancing the viability and functionality of bio-printed tissues. Additionally, collaborative research efforts among multidisciplinary fields drive progress, promising transformative solutions in healthcare.

Based on product type, the tissue engineering market has been segmented into scaffolds, tissue grafts, and other products. In 2022, scaffolds accounted for the largest market share. Scaffold-driven tissue engineering hinges on biocompatibility, mechanical robustness, and optimal pore structure for cell infiltration and nutrient exchange. Integration of bioactive cues and vascular-like properties also fuels advancements, crucial for crafting functional and viable engineered tissues. These driving factors collectively shape scaffold design, influencing their efficacy in tissue engineering applications.

Based on material, the global tissue engineering market is segmented into synthetic materials and biologically derived materials. Synthetic material accounted for major market share of the tissue engineering market in 2022. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the cost effectiveness of the synthetic products as compared to the biologically derived products. In addition, increasing demand for advanced and cost-effective tissue engineering solutions is propelling the growth of the synthetic material segment in the tissue engineering market.

Based on application, the tissue engineering market is segmented into orthopedics & musculoskeletal disorders, dermatology & wound care, dental disorders, cardiovascular diseases, and others. In 2022, orthopedics & musculoskeletal disorders accounted for the largest share of the global tissue engineering market. The large share of the segment can primarily be attributed to rising demand for high quality tissue engineering products for the repair and reconstruction of damaged tissues or organs. Additionally, increasing incidences of road accidents are promoting the adoption of tissue engineering products for tissue reconstruction.

Based on end users, the tissue engineering market has been segmented into hospitals, specialty centers and clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers. Hospitals accounted for the largest market share of the tissue engineering market. The large share of the segment can primarily be attributed to the increasing demand for advanced regeneration solutions for the reconstruction and regeneration of tissues. Additionally, the increasing rate of chronic and degenerative diseases is driving the demand for hospitals.

The key regional markets for the global tissue engineering market are Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2022, North America accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this region can be attributed to the growing technological developments in the healthcare sector and rising research activities for the advancements of the tissue engineering field. However, most of the growth in the market is expected from emerging countries across Asia Pacific. During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR due to the increasing adoption of innovative technologies for the treatment of chronic and degenerative diseases.

Buy a Tissue Engineering Industry Report (358 Pages PDF with Insightful Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_reportNew.asp?id=34135173

Tissue Engineering market major players covered in the report, such as:

Organogenesis (US)

AbbVie Inc. (US)

Baxter (US)

BD (US)

B. Braun (Germany)

TEIJIN Limited (Japan)

Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland)

Integra Lifesciences (US)

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US)

Medtronic (Ireland)

NuVasive, Inc. (US)

Stryker (US)

Terumo Corporation (Japan)

W. L. Gore & Associates Inc. (US)

Zimmer Biomet (US)

Smith & Nephew plc (UK)

MIMEDX Group, Inc. (US)

BioTissue (US)

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (Israel)

Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Matricel GmbH (Germany)

Mallinckrodt (US)

Regrow Biosciences Pvt Ltd (India)

Vericel Corporation (US)

Tecnoss S.R.L. (Italy)

Tegoscience (South Korea)

Tissue Regenix (UK)

and Among Others

Request for FREE Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=34135173

This report categorizes the Tissue Engineering market into the following segments:

Tissue Engineering Market, by Product Type

Scaffold, By Material Synthetic Material Biological Material Collagen Hydrogel Stem Cells Others



Tissue Grafts, By Type

Allograft

Autograft

Synthetic Grafts

Xenograft

Other Products

Tissue Engineering Market, by Material

Synthetic Material

Biologically Derived Material

Tissue Engineering Market, by Application

Orthopedics & Musculoskeletal Disorders

Dermatology & Wound Care

Dental Disorders

Cardiovascular Diseases

Others

Tissue Engineering Market, by End User

Hospitals

Specialty Centers and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Tissue Engineering Market, by Region

North America US Canada

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia Pacific (APAC) Japan China India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)

Middle East & Africa Middle East Africa



Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=34135173

Key Market Stakeholders:

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Companies

Healthcare Service Providers (Including Hospitals and Ambulatory Care Service Providers)

Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations

Market Research & Consulting Firms

Venture Capitalists & Investors

Government Associations

Academic & Research Institutes

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, and forecast the global tissue engineering market based on application, material, product type, end user, and region.

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To strategically analyze micro-markets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contributions to the overall tissue engineering market

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to five main regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their product portfolios, market positions, and core competencies.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as acquisitions, agreements, collaborations, product launches, expansions, and R&D activities in the tissue engineering market.

Related Reports:

Microcarriers Market

Hemostats Market

Wound Care Market

Collagen and Gelatin Market

Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Market

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/tissue-engineering-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/tissue-engineering.asp

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com