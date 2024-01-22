Submit Release
News Search

There were 680 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,176 in the last 365 days.

Statement from Secretary Becerra on the Anniversary of the Roe v. Wade Decision

Today, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra released the following statement on the anniversary of the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision.

“No American who believes in freedom should accept that women today have fewer rights to choose their health care than their mothers had 51 years ago.”

“Abortion is health care. Contraception is health care. And health care decisions should be made by a patient with her doctor, not by politicians. No American who believes in freedom should accept anything less. The Biden-Harris Administration is steadfast in the fight for reproductive freedom for all.”

You just read:

Statement from Secretary Becerra on the Anniversary of the Roe v. Wade Decision

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more