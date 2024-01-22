Statement from Secretary Becerra on the Anniversary of the Roe v. Wade Decision

Today, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra released the following statement on the anniversary of the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision.

“No American who believes in freedom should accept that women today have fewer rights to choose their health care than their mothers had 51 years ago.”

“Abortion is health care. Contraception is health care. And health care decisions should be made by a patient with her doctor, not by politicians. No American who believes in freedom should accept anything less. The Biden-Harris Administration is steadfast in the fight for reproductive freedom for all.”