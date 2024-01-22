Submit Release
EMU Faculty of Engineering Organised a Honour and High Honour Certificate Ceremony

The Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Faculty of Engineering, Department of Industrial Engineering organized a ceremony and cocktail reception honoring students who excelled during the Spring Semester of the 2022-2023 Academic Year in the Industrial and Business Engineering Programs. These students were recognized for their outstanding achievements with honour and high honour certificates.

Held at the Industrial Engineering Amphitheater, this ceremony featured the presentation of certificates to the succesful students by the Department Chair and faculty members. Assist. Prof. Dr. Emine Atasoylu, Chair of the EMU Department of Industrial Engineering, extended congratulations to the successful students and highlighted the accreditation of both undergraduate programs by ABET, underscoring the department's commitment to maintaining top-notch educational standards and providing robust advisory services to foster the maximum growth of students.

