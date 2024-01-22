Decade of Cardiovascular Triumph: 4TS Cardiovascular Conference 2024 Marks 10 Years of Pioneering Excellence in Dubai
EINPresswire.com/ -- In a special celebration marking a decade of advancements in cardiovascular medicine, the Top to Toe Transcatheter Solutions Conference 2024 (4TS 2024) will be held at Shangri-La Hotel in Dubai from February 17-18, 2024.
Since its inception, 4TS has been an unwavering force in cardiovascular education, and its upcoming 10th edition stands as a beacon of a decade marked by pioneering excellence. This milestone event has evolved into the Middle East's premier interventional cardiovascular gathering, promising a program rich in insights and advancements.
The 2023 conference experienced a significant increase, with more than 700 delegates, 100 local and international speakers, and more than 100 sessions. 4TS is firmly established as a pivotal force shaping the landscape of cardiovascular conferences in the region.
Steering the 10th edition is Conference Chairman Dr. Omar Hallak, MD, an esteemed Interventional Cardiologist and Head of Cardiovascular Medicine at King's College Hospital London Dubai. Co-chairing is Dr. Zvonimir Krajcer, Past President of the International Society for Endovascular Specialists (ISEVS), ensuring a program enriched with expertise.
4TS 2024 has earned accreditation as a Continuing Medical Education (CME) event, emphasizing its commitment to the highest standards in medical education. Beyond being a local affair, the conference is a global collaboration, in partnership with the International Society for Endovascular Specialists (ISEVS) and various local and international societies.
Among the highlights is Zhittiya's Industrial Symposium on "Reversing Parkinson's Disease with Angiogenesis and Human FGF-1." Delving into a clinical trial showcasing potential breakthroughs in Parkinson's disease treatment through angiogenesis, this symposium reflects 4TS 2024's commitment to pushing the boundaries of medical knowledge.
Concurrently, the organizers present HeartMatters, a public health initiative extending beyond conference walls. Attendees and the public can engage in educational sessions on heart health, benefit from free health check-ups, receive personalized diet plans, and undergo CPR training. HeartMatters symbolizes 4TS 2024's dedication to community well-being and preventive cardiovascular care.
How to Attend 4TS 2024:
Registration is now open via the conference website: www.4tsconference.com, offering attendees a comprehensive guide to the conference program, speakers, and logistical details.
For further details about 4TS 2024 and HeartMatters, visit www.4tsconference.com
Praveen Nair
Since its inception, 4TS has been an unwavering force in cardiovascular education, and its upcoming 10th edition stands as a beacon of a decade marked by pioneering excellence. This milestone event has evolved into the Middle East's premier interventional cardiovascular gathering, promising a program rich in insights and advancements.
The 2023 conference experienced a significant increase, with more than 700 delegates, 100 local and international speakers, and more than 100 sessions. 4TS is firmly established as a pivotal force shaping the landscape of cardiovascular conferences in the region.
Steering the 10th edition is Conference Chairman Dr. Omar Hallak, MD, an esteemed Interventional Cardiologist and Head of Cardiovascular Medicine at King's College Hospital London Dubai. Co-chairing is Dr. Zvonimir Krajcer, Past President of the International Society for Endovascular Specialists (ISEVS), ensuring a program enriched with expertise.
4TS 2024 has earned accreditation as a Continuing Medical Education (CME) event, emphasizing its commitment to the highest standards in medical education. Beyond being a local affair, the conference is a global collaboration, in partnership with the International Society for Endovascular Specialists (ISEVS) and various local and international societies.
Among the highlights is Zhittiya's Industrial Symposium on "Reversing Parkinson's Disease with Angiogenesis and Human FGF-1." Delving into a clinical trial showcasing potential breakthroughs in Parkinson's disease treatment through angiogenesis, this symposium reflects 4TS 2024's commitment to pushing the boundaries of medical knowledge.
Concurrently, the organizers present HeartMatters, a public health initiative extending beyond conference walls. Attendees and the public can engage in educational sessions on heart health, benefit from free health check-ups, receive personalized diet plans, and undergo CPR training. HeartMatters symbolizes 4TS 2024's dedication to community well-being and preventive cardiovascular care.
How to Attend 4TS 2024:
Registration is now open via the conference website: www.4tsconference.com, offering attendees a comprehensive guide to the conference program, speakers, and logistical details.
For further details about 4TS 2024 and HeartMatters, visit www.4tsconference.com
Praveen Nair
PEPO Event Management
4ts@pepoevents.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube
4TS 2023 Conference Highlights