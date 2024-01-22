SitePro™ Rentals Opens in Shreveport, Continues Construction Equipment Expansion in Louisiana

Dallas, TX, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today SitePro™ Rentals announced the opening of their latest branch in Shreveport, Louisiana. The nearly 8,000 square foot facility on over three acres of land, will service construction professionals in Northern Louisiana and East Texas surrounding areas.

“This location will help us connect our branch network in Texas and Louisiana with our other branches in the southeast allowing us to share construction equipment fleet more efficiently and better serve our rapidly growing customer base,” said John Hiatt, Chief Operating Officer of SitePro Rentals.

Located at 6891 Patrick Lane in Shreveport (71129), this site will be the 16th location opened by SitePro since its founding in 2021. According to SitePro’s Senior Director of Marketing, Doug Miller, additional growth is imminent. “With the addition of this branch in Shreveport, and multiple locations opening in the DFW Metroplex in Q1, 2024, we are well positioned to deliver on our Mission to provide equipment and technology solutions that drive jobsite productivity and deliver amazing customer experiences”, says Miller. SitePro Rentals President Tim Rule adds, “Our vision is to be the world’s most admired and efficient rental company, with the strongest customer relationships, most loyal customers and most engaged employees. The opening of the Shreveport branch, and others on the horizon, signal our commitment to that vision.”

Those interested in learning more about SitePro’s locations, rental fleet, and best-in-class rental experience can do so by visiting SiteProRentals.com or by calling (972) RENT-NOW.

About SitePro™ Rentals

SitePro Rentals—a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sammons Industrial and part of the Sammons Enterprises family of employee-owned companies—specializes in rental of construction and industrial equipment. SitePro serves a broad variety of customers, including commercial contractors, facility managers, and other construction and industrial professionals in Texas, Louisiana, Georgia, Tennessee and surrounding areas. Founded in 2021, SitePro is No. 64 on the RER 100.

For more information, please visit www.SiteProRentals.com.

