Neumora Therapeutics Appoints Kaya Pai Panandiker as Chief Commercial Officer

WATERTOWN, Mass., Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company redefining neuroscience drug development, today announced the appointment of Kaya Pai Panandiker as chief commercial officer and a member of Neumora’s executive team, reporting to Henry Gosebruch, president and chief executive officer. Ms. Pai Panandiker has more than 20 years of experience commercializing medicines in areas of significant unmet need, including the commercial launches of TRINTELLIX® (vortioxetine) and REXULTI® (brexpiprazole) for major depressive disorder (MDD) and schizophrenia.



“I am excited to welcome Kaya to Neumora. As we progress toward the potential commercialization of navacaprant and further advance our pipeline, her extensive commercial expertise in neuropsychiatry will be invaluable,” said Henry Gosebruch, president and chief executive officer, Neumora.

Ms. Pai Panandiker brings extensive commercial strategy and execution expertise to Neumora, having led the launches of multiple neuropsychiatry products throughout her career. Prior to joining Neumora, Ms. Pai Panandiker served as head of commercial at Cerevel Therapeutics and general manager, neuroscience at Lundbeck US. During her time at Lundbeck, Ms. Pai Panandiker led commercialization efforts for its neuroscience franchise, achieving blockbuster sales.

“It is an incredibly exciting time to join Neumora as we progress pivotal studies in MDD and advance a deep pipeline in schizophrenia, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and other disease areas with significant unmet medical need,” said Kaya Pai Panandiker, chief commercial officer, Neumora. “I am impressed with Neumora’s progress to date and look forward to leading a commercial team with the potential to transform the standard of care for millions of patients living with brain diseases.”

Ms. Pai Panandiker holds a master’s in public policy from University of Chicago and a bachelor's in American studies from University of Wisconsin Madison.

About Neumora

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company founded to confront the global brain disease crisis by taking a fundamentally different approach to the way treatments for brain diseases are developed. Our therapeutic pipeline currently consists of seven clinical and preclinical neuroscience programs that target novel mechanisms of action for a broad range of underserved neuropsychiatric disorders and neurodegenerative diseases. Our work is supported by an integrated suite of translational, clinical and computational tools to generate insights that can enable precision medicine approaches. Our mission is to redefine neuroscience drug development by bringing forward the next generation of novel therapies that offer improved treatment outcomes and quality of life for patients suffering from brain diseases.

