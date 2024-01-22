NMD Pharma Appoints Morten Bull as SVP, General Counsel and Head of People & Business Services

Aarhus, Denmark, 22 January 2024 – NMD Pharma A/S, a clinical-stage biotech dedicated to developing novel and improved treatments for patients living with neuromuscular diseases, announces the appointment of Morten Bull as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Head of People & Business Services with effect from 1 January 2024.

Morten is an accomplished lawyer with over 20 years’ experience across industries. He has been working with NMD Pharma since June 2023 as General Counsel on a consultancy basis prior to this appointment. Before joining NMD Pharma, Morten was Executive Director and Global Head of IP and R&D Legal of LEO Pharma, where he was part of the Legal and R&D leadership teams and business partner to the M&A group. He was responsible for the global legal advice on clinical development, preclinical and non-clinical research collaborations, and M&A and licensing activities relating to the pipeline. Prior to this, Morten held several legal and leadership roles in the former Danish incumbent telecoms provider TDC (now Nuuday and TDC Net) with legal responsibilities covering M&A, financing and company secretariat, leading to the company’s re-IPO and commercial roles within strategy and sales.

In his new role at NMD Pharma, Morten will be responsible for overseeing people and culture, legal and compliance, IP, IT, procurement and central administration activities across the Company.

Morten Bull, newly appointed SVP, General Counsel and Head of People & Business Services at NMD Pharma, said: “I have been working closely with NMD Pharma since June 2023 and am very pleased to now be joining the Company on a fulltime basis as SVP, General Counsel and Head of People & Business Services. I have been very impressed by the Company ethos and culture which, together with a specialist skill set and dedicated team has continued to the company growth in an exciting and underserved area of medicine.”

Thomas Holm Pedersen, Chief Executive Officer of NMD Pharma, said: “Morten holds highly relevant expertise and so we are delighted he has accepted this position. As we continue to develop into a late-stage clinical company, and with three Phase 2 clinical studies of first-in-class ClC-1 molecule inhibitor NMD670 in myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy and Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease either initiated or with initiations planned this year, we recognize the need to build out our team and expand our capabilities and Morten will be a great addition to help us achieve this. I am looking forward to working with him as we continue to expand our pipeline of novel ClC-1 inhibitors for severe neuromuscular diseases.”

-END-

Contacts

NMD Pharma A/S

Thomas Holm Pedersen, CEO

E-mail: contact@nmdpharma.com

ICR Consilium

Mary-Jane Elliott / Ashley Tapp / Lindsey Neville

E-mail: NMDPharma@consilium-comms.com

Tel: +44 (0)20 3709 5700

About NMD Pharma

NMD Pharma A/S is a clinical-stage biotech company developing a first-in-class platform of small molecule therapies selectively targeting the skeletal muscle chloride ion channel (ClC-1) for the treatment of severe neuromuscular disorders. The Company was incorporated as a spin-off from Aarhus University, Denmark in 2015 and was founded on more than 15 years of muscle physiology research with a focus on regulation of skeletal muscle excitability under physical activity. NMD Pharma has built a world-leading muscle electrophysiology platform leveraging the in-depth know-how of muscle physiology and muscular disorders, small molecule modulators, enabling technologies and tools as well as in vivo pharmacology models for discovering and developing proprietary modulators of neuromuscular function. NMD Pharma received initial seed financing in 2016 and has since raised ~€155 million from investors including Novo Holdings, Lundbeckfonden BioCapital, INKEF Capital, Roche Venture Fund, and Jeito Capital. Find out more about us online at http://www.nmdpharma.com/.