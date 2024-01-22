Former Scotland First Minister, UK House of Lords member McConnel pays courtesy visit to Tulfo

Senator Idol Raffy Tulfo warmly welcomed former Scotland First Minister who is currently a member of the UK House of Lords and expert adviser for the Westminster Foundation for Democracy (WFD) Lord Jack McConnel as he paid a courtesy visit in his office today, January 22, 2024.

McConnel was acompanied by UK Ambassador to the Philippines Laure Beaufils who first visited Tulfo's office last September 13, 2023.

One of the things they discussed is the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) because, according to McConnel, they have the same situation in their territory in Scotland. McConnel is involved in the comprehensive peace agreement in BARMM.

Tulfo told his vistors that the Philippine government especially the current administration, is worthy of praises for promoting the peace process in BARMM.

For his part, McConell lauded President Bongbong Marcos Jr. for his good foreign policies and management of the country.

The Senator from Isabela and Davao said he is in favor of the upcoming BARMM elections in 2025 to ensure the stability of peace and order in said region.

Tulfo, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Migrant Workers, also took the opportunity to discuss the plight of OFW in UK.

Currently, there are roughly 200,000 OFW in UK.

Miyembro ng UK House of Lords at dating First Minister ng Scotland, nag-courtesy visit kay Tulfo

Nag-courtesy visit sa tanggapan ni Sen. Idol Raffy Tulfo sa Senado ngayong araw si dating First Minister ng Scotland na kasalukuyang miyembro ng UK House of Lords at expert adviser para sa Westminster Foundation for Democracy (WFD) na si Lord Jack McConnel. Kasama rin niya si UK Ambassador to the Philippines Laure Beaufils.

Pangalawang pagbisita na ni Ambassador Beaufils sa opisina ni Sen. Tulfo. Una na siyang dumalaw noong September 13, 2023.

Isa sa mga natalakay sa nasabing meeting ang tungkol sa Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) na kung saan nakatuon ang interes ng UK dahil kapareho nito ang sitwasyon sa Scotland na kanilang teritoryo rin.

Pinuri ni Sen. Tulfo sa kanyang mga bisita ang Philippine government, lalo na ang kasalukuyang administrasyon, dahil sa pagsusulong nito sa peace process sa BARMM.

Sa kabilang banda, pinuri naman ni Lord McConell si President Bongbong Marcos Jr. dahil maganda raw ang mga foreign policy nito pati na rin ng kanyang pamamalakad ng bansa.

Sinabi ni Sen. Idol na pabor siya at inaabangan niya ang magaganap na eleksyon sa BARMM itong 2025 para tuluyan nang mangkaroon ng katatagan ang kapayapaan at kaayusan sa nasabing rehiyon na ikinatuwa naman ni Lord McConnell - dahil iyon din naman ang kanilang minimithi para sa Pilipinas.

Napag-usapan din ang hinggil sa trabaho lalo na patungkol sa mga OFW na kung saan malaki ang naiambag na tulong nito sa ekonomiya ng Pilipinas.

Sa kasalukuyan ay mayroong humigit kumulang 200,000 na mga OFW sa UK.