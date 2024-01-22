Used Bike Market To Expand At A CAGR Of 5.6% Will Reach US$ 66.2 Billion By The End Of 2031

Used Bike Market

The high cost associated with new bikes, and the rise in internet-based sales drive the growth of the global used bikes market

PORTLAND, OR, US, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Used Bike Market," The used bike market was valued at $38.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $66.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031. Asia-Pacific currently dominated the used bikes market in 2021. This was primarily due to the rise in fuel and new bike prices and the adoption of new technology in the used-motor vehicle industry. China has a propensity for producing and selling cutting-edge bicycles that are utilized for both everyday commuting and a variety of adventure-related activities.

One major reason that is projected to contribute to a rise in the demand for used bikes produced locally during the forecast period is the increase in traffic congestion in both developed and developing countries. A range of motorcycle types, including ordinary bikes and scooters, have increased in quantity throughout time to meet the wants of varied clientele. Due to the lack of dependable public transportation, there has been a significant increase in the demand for motorcycles in rural areas as well. This is expected to accelerate the expansion of domestically produced bikes in the market for used bikes.

𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡

An increase in demand for two-wheeler due to traffic congestion, the high cost associated with new bikes, and the rise in internet-based sales drive the growth of the global used bikes market. However, the high risk of accidents restricts the market growth. Moreover, the increase in demand for bike taxi services and the rising adoption of electric motorcycles present new opportunities in the coming years.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐊𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐬𝐚𝐤𝐢 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐏𝐯𝐭. 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐟𝐚 𝐉𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐡𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐁𝐥𝐚𝐝𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐜𝐲𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐜𝐲𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐞 (𝐃𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐩𝐢𝐤𝐞), 𝐃𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐦, 𝐘𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐡𝐚 𝐂𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐞-𝐎𝐰𝐧𝐞𝐝, 𝐓𝐫𝐢𝐮𝐦𝐩𝐡 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐜𝐲𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐌𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐨 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐒𝐋, 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐛𝐢𝐤𝐞𝐬 𝟒 𝐀𝐥𝐥

Based on type, the standard segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly 35% of the global used bikes market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that the Standard motorcycles consume less fuel as compared to other bikes (sports & cruiser) and are easy to control and ride, thus propelling the demand in the used bike market. In addition, they come in many varied sizes and are great for daily commuting as they are inexpensive, reliable, comfortable, and economic. Owning to these features standard bikes segment selected for daily commuting or daily travel, as well as they are affordable to maintain. However, the sports segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Moreover, Japan abandoned two-wheelers in favor of automobiles. Additionally, it ranks third globally in terms of the number of new car registrations and is one of the top manufacturers in the automotive sector. Additionally, due to its severe emission regulations, Japan is the world's largest exporter of used bikes, while the country has a low market for used cars. For instance, the Japanese company TSUKISHIRO Co. Ltd., which has been in the business of importing and exporting new and used motorcycles for more than 30 years, reported that all its branches dispatch more than 4,000 units per month of a wide range of commercial scooters, scooters, and classic bikes.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global used bikes market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. The growth of ride-hailing services or bike taxi services in the region is anticipated to propel the growth of the market across the region. One of the most practical modes of transportation, bike taxis allow users to request a vehicle via online platforms. Additionally, information on the driver and the passenger is transmitted when requesting transport, making ride-hailing services far safer than conventional taxi services. However, the LAMEA region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Europe is the second largest market for the used bikes. The rise in popularity of motocross events and modification of used bikes for such events are expected to primarily drive the growth of the used bikes market in European countries. Other factors that drive the growth of the used bike market include modified used bikes, an increase in demand for electric bikes, and a rise in tourism activities. The U.K. is becoming one of the leading markets for used bikes in Europe owing to the independent nature of two wheels compared to public transport. In addition, in the past year, riding a motorcycle or scooter to work has grown in popularity. Moreover, the rise in presence of online platforms and used bike dealers to provide certified used bikes are expected to fuel the growth of the used bike market across the U.K. during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By distribution channel, the C2C segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in used bikes market in the near future..

By source, the domestically manufactured segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in used bikes market in the near future..

By engine capacity, the 125 to 250cc segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in used bikes market in the near future.

By Type, the standard segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in used bikes market in the near future..

By propulsion, the ICE segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in used bikes market in the near future.

By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the distribution channel, the C2C segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global used bikes market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Low pricing and easy transfer of documents are the factors that drive the growth of the segment. In addition, direct one-on-one interaction between the buyers and sellers is a major factor that creates scope opportunity for this segment in the used bikes market. However, the B2C segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2031.

