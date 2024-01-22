Functional Pet Food Market registering a CAGR of 8.8% 2021 to 2030 ; Growth, Opportunity and Forecast, 2021-2030

functional pet food market size estimated to reach $4,676.1 million 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.8% 2021 to 2030.

Functional pet food is an alternative to traditional pet food, which is increasingly given for pet’s healthy life”
— Roshan Deshmukh

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, UNITED STATE, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The study presents an impending revenue forecast of the industry for the next few years coupled with imminent market trends and opportunities. Moreover, the study also doles out different logical tables and graphs to identify the complexities of the market

The functional pet food market size was valued at $1,954.8 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $4,676.1 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2030.

A complete and wide-ranging evaluation of the aspects that drive and restrain market growth is also provided throughout the study. This detailed exploration of the market size and its proper segmentation help the market players define the prevalent opportunities that are looming large.

The report helps clients in comprehending their first-hand knowledge of the global market while providing a full-fledged understanding of the regional-level analysis of each segment. At the same time, the study contains in-depth information of the frontrunners that are active in the industry along with their financial agenda, segmental profits, company trends, services/products offerings, and major adopted stratagems.

The Functional Pet Food report keeps a perfect tab on the market share of several companies, recent market trends, revenue forecast, and new product launches across the market. The report includes company profiles that delineate the revenue share of the top competitors in the market. Simultaneously, the report provides revenue forecasts for four regions and more than twenty major countries across Asia-Pacific, LAMEA. North America and Europe.

Functional Pet Food Key Players
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY, DAR PRO INGREDIENTS, KERRY GROUP, PETCUREAN PET NUTRITION USA INC, ISONOVA TECHNOLOGIES LLC, PDM GROUP (PROSPER DE MULDER LTD), ROQUETTE FRÈRES, THE SCOULAR COMPANY, BACTERFIELD, NESTLÉ PURINA PETCARE COMPANY

The Functional Pet Food report is analyzed across Type, Application, End-Use Industry

Pet
✤Dog
✤Cat
✤Others

Source
✤Organic
✤Conventional

Application
✤Bone Health
✤Brain Health
✤Obesity
✤Heart Health
✤Others

Distribution Channel
✤Pet Stores
✤Pharmacies
✤Veterinary clinics
✤Online Stores
✤Others

Analysis of COVID-19 impact
The outbreak of the pandemic has had a massive impact on the majority of industries and the Functional Pet Food was also not an exception in this regard. The report provides a detailed study on the micro- and macro-economic impact during the pandemic. Additionally, it emphasizes the direct impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Functional Pet Food in the form of qualitative study. The report offers explicit details regarding the market extent and shares during this unprecedented time. At the same time, the major strategies adopted by the market players to combat the global crisis are also covered under the report. Last but not least, the report highlights how the pandemic has distorted the supply chain of the market and takes in a post-COVID-19 analysis too.


