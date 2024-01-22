Growth Trajectory of the Global External Defibrillators Market to $5.2 Billion by 2031

External Defibrillators Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global external defibrillators market is experiencing remarkable growth, valued at $2.7 billion in 2021, with projections to reach $5.2 billion by 2031. This growth, at a CAGR of 7% from 2022 to 2031, is driven by a surge in awareness and technological advancements in life-saving medical devices. External defibrillators play a pivotal role in treating life-threatening conditions such as ventricular fibrillation, cardiac arrhythmia, and pulseless ventricular tachycardia.

Key Growth Drivers:

Focus on Public Access Defibrillators (PAD):

The market is witnessing a rise in attention towards Public Access Defibrillators (PAD) from both public and private organizations. This focus contributes significantly to market expansion as it ensures wider accessibility to life-saving devices.

Technological Advancements and Increased R&D:

The market is benefiting from an influx of key players developing advanced defibrillator devices. This surge in innovation, coupled with a growing geriatric population and increased incidence of cardiac diseases, propels the market forward.

Diverse Product Offerings:

The external defibrillators market is characterized by three major types: manual external defibrillator, automated external defibrillator (AED), and wearable cardioverter defibrillator (WCD). AEDs, known for their high efficiency and user-friendly nature, dominate the market.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2109

Challenges and Opportunities:

Pricing Pressure:

The industry faces challenges due to pricing pressures on players. However, this constraint is balanced by a rising demand for technologically advanced devices and a focus on delivering quality medical care.

Global Initiatives for Public Access:

The installation of defibrillators in public places like offices, schools, shopping malls, grocery stores, and airports is gaining traction. This, coupled with increased awareness programs, drives market growth by enhancing accessibility.

Next-Generation Innovation:

The market is ripe with opportunities as key players invest in the innovation of next-generation external defibrillators. These advancements aim to improve safety and effectiveness, creating a lucrative landscape for industry stakeholders.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

SHENZHEN COMEN MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS CO. LTD., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., MEDIANA CO., LTD., Stryker, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd, CU MEDICAL GERMANY GMBH, Schiller Ag

Segmentation:

Product Type:

Manual External Defibrillator

Automated External Defibrillator (AED)

Semi-Automated External Defibrillator

Fully Automated Defibrillator

Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator (WCD)

End User:

Hospitals

Pre-Hospitals

Public Access Market

Alternate Care Market

Home

Regional Analysis:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2109

𝐕𝐀𝐋𝐔𝐄 𝐏𝐑𝐎𝐏𝐎𝐒𝐈𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒 𝐑𝐄𝐋𝐀𝐓𝐄𝐃 𝐓𝐎 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐑𝐄𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on ‘Strategic Developments’ registered by leading players of the market