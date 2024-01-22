Antibody Discovery Market Set for Steady Growth, Anticipated to Reach US$ 13.68 Bn by 2030 with a 8.9% CAGR - Insights from Persistence Market Research

The Antibody Discovery Market is driven by increasing demand for therapeutic antibodies, advancements in biotechnology, and a surge in research and development activities in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical sectors

New York, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global antibody discovery market is expected to grow at a rate of 8.9%, reaching a value of US$13.68 billion by 2030, up from US$7.53 billion in 2023.



Antibody discovery involves finding new antibodies that can be used for various purposes like diagnosis or treatment. Techniques like phage display and hybridoma technology are commonly used in this process. It's a crucial step in creating drugs, vaccines, and diagnostics, allowing researchers to develop specific antibodies that can target specific antigens. Different types of antibodies, such as humanized, human, chimeric, and murine antibodies, are produced.

Innovations in high-throughput screening, phage display, hybridoma technology, and artificial intelligence have significantly advanced antibody discovery, making it essential for drug development, personalized medicine, and diagnostics. The market is expanding due to the growing demand for antibody-based therapeutics and diagnostics.



Market Scope:

Factors Driving Growth in the Antibody Discovery Market

The dynamic antibody discovery sector, positioned at the intersection of biotechnology and pharmaceuticals, is experiencing robust growth. It revolves around exploring and creating antibodies, crucial molecules with diverse applications in therapeutics, diagnostics, and research. The market includes various participants such as biotech companies, contract research organizations, and academic institutions, all motivated to innovate and develop antibodies tailored for specific diseases or biomarkers.

Innovative methods, from high-throughput screening to AI-infused approaches, have catalyzed breakthroughs in antibody development, making it a crucial field for drug advancement, personalized medicine, and diagnostics. With a rising demand for antibody-based therapeutics and diagnostics, the market is rapidly expanding.

Several trends and catalysts actively shape the antibody discovery market. A significant driving force is the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer, autoimmune conditions, and infectious diseases. As the need for precisely targeted treatments grows, there is a corresponding demand for customized antibodies. The evolution of technologies like phage display, hybridoma technology, and bioinformatics has streamlined the antibody discovery process, reducing development timelines and costs. This has attracted substantial investments from both established pharmaceutical entities and entrepreneurial startups, further fueling market expansion.

Despite promising prospects, the antibody discovery market faces challenges. One primary challenge is the complex nature of antibody development, requiring significant time and financial resources. The intricate regulatory framework governing antibody-based therapeutics demands rigorous clinical testing and authentication. The market is highly competitive, with numerous contenders vying for a share of the growing demand. Additionally, the rapid pace of technological progression requires continuous adaptation and ongoing investment in research and development.

Despite these challenges, enticing business prospects emerge in the antibody discovery realm. Collaborations and partnerships between biotech firms and academic research hubs provide avenues for the fusion of knowledge and resources, expediting the development process. Diversification into specialized markets, such as personalized medicine and companion diagnostics, offers opportunities for distinction and expansion.

Current Trends in Antibody Discovery Platform Licensing

The licensing of antibody discovery platforms offers companies access to innovative tools and methods for developing therapeutic antibodies. This allows firms to tap into specialized expertise and enhance their research and development (R&D) capabilities without incurring the costs of developing the technology themselves. Recent trends underscore a growing focus on collaborations and partnerships between academic institutes, biotechnology startups, and established pharmaceutical companies. Several key players in this market have initiated various initiatives to either out-license or in-license several antibody discovery platforms.

For example, in June 2023, AbTherx and Gilead Sciences entered into an agreement, enabling AbTherx to in-license Gilead's novel transgenic mouse technology named Atlas Mice. Similarly, in January 2023, Hummingbird Bioscience entered into an agreement with Synaffix to utilize Synaffix's proprietary technologies, GlycoConnect and HydraSpace. These collaborations signify a strategic approach towards leveraging cutting-edge technologies in antibody discovery through mutually beneficial agreements and partnerships.



Segment Overview

The antibody discovery market is divided into sections based on methods, antibody types, end-users, and regions. In terms of methods, it includes phage display, hybridoma, and others like single cell-based and transgenic mouse methods. The phage display method led the market in 2022 due to its advantages.

By Method

The market's method segment comprises phage display, hybridoma, and others. Phage display, which has advantages over other methods, was the largest contributor to market revenue in 2022.

By Antibody Type

Antibody types include humanized, human, chimeric, and murine. Humanized antibodies led the market in revenue in 2022 and are expected to be the fastest-growing segment due to the increased acceptance of human antibody drugs.

By End User

End-users are categorized into the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, research laboratory, and academic laboratory. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry dominated the market in 2022 and is projected to continue this trend due to increased R&D activities and government spending.

By Region

The North America antibody discovery market is expected to grow due to the rising prevalence of cancer and a strong presence in the antibody discovery industry. Increased funding has enhanced research and development activities, leading to a better understanding of the immune system.

Asia-Pacific's antibody discovery market is expected to grow, driven by the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. With around 330 million people suffering from cardiovascular diseases in China, antibody discovery becomes crucial in developing novel therapeutics for such diseases. This rise in prevalence fuels the need for antibody discovery, promoting market growth.

Competitive Intelligence and Business Strategy

Leading companies like Alcami Corporation, Inc., BASF SE, Bioduro-Sundia, Bruker, and Cambrex Corporation play a pivotal role in the dynamic Antibody Discovery Market. Competitive intelligence becomes crucial in this space, necessitating a thorough understanding of competitors' research, technological advancements, and strategic collaborations. Analyzing competitors' antibody portfolios and development pipelines provides insights into emerging therapeutic trends and potential market disruptors. Tracking regulatory approvals and navigating intellectual property landscapes are vital components of competitive intelligence. This insight empowers companies to strategically position themselves, identify market gaps, and address unmet therapeutic needs. Ongoing monitoring of competitors' activities ensures agility in responding to market shifts, keeping companies at the forefront of innovation in this highly competitive market.

Developing a robust business strategy in the Antibody Discovery Market involves a multifaceted approach. Companies need to diversify their antibody discovery methods, embracing both established techniques like hybridoma and innovative technologies such as phage display. Collaborative partnerships with research institutions and biotechnology companies can enhance research capabilities and expand therapeutic portfolios. Differentiation through proprietary technologies, efficient antibody engineering processes, and a focus on therapeutic areas with high unmet needs are integral elements of successful business strategies.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

