Prestigious Coach and Speaker Margaret Enloe, ESQ. to be Featured on Close Up Radio

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Margaret Enloe is a one-time lawyer who discovered her “second act” at a training seminar when she was a partner and Associate General Counsel at a Big 4 Accounting Firm. Her decades-long legal experience and the training at the Hudson Institute in Santa Barbara guided Margaret towards her new career as a professional certified coach and led her to establish a practice of her own. For the last 10 years, she has focused her skills, knowledge and energies on coaching people to articulate their goals and gain the confidence to act on them.

Margaret works with senior legal and other professionals to increase job satisfaction and resilience, improve leadership, business development and communication skills, and make career transitions. She speaks on these topics as well.

“People feel stuck. They know they want something more but are not sure how to get there. And many suffer from lack of confidence or what is known as the Imposter Syndrome. That’s where I come in. There’s an innate satisfaction in helping others to move forward.”

The imposter syndrome, as Margaret will explain on her upcoming radio show, is when a person begins to feel inadequate or fear they might not be as good at what they do, whether it be a writer/producer/accountant/lawyer, as others believe them to be. They start feeling like impostors. It’s a common phenomenon among very successful people and much has been written on the subject.

Margaret has faith in her capabilities as a coach and it starts with her natural interest in helping others, her positive attitude, sense of humor and her many years as a lawyer helping people in difficult situations. Margaret also underwent some of her own challenging life experiences which allowed her to better understand the stresses and strains people cope with. Living and working in New York City, with three children, is a trial in and of itself, she jokes.

Learn more about Margaret by listening to the show or browsing her website or LinkedIn profile. You will also find interesting blog posts there, such as a recent one focused on how she stays centered and productive.

Close Up Radio will feature coach and speaker Margaret Enloe in an interview with Jim Masters on Wednesday, January 24th at 12:00 noon EST

For more information about Margaret and her suite of services visit www.margaretenloe.com