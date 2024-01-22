GWSO Group, Inc. Welcomes Dr. Jason McKenna to the Advisory Board, Fortifying Commitment to develop Advanced Climate Change Solutions

Temecula, CA , Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Warming Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: GWSO), a pioneer in developing advanced technologies that combat climate change, is excited to announce the appointment of Dr. Jason McKenna to its Advisory Board. This strategic addition underlines our commitment to leading the charge against global climate challenges through innovative solutions.

Dr. McKenna, a distinguished figure with over 25 years of experience in national security R&D, hydrocarbon exploration, and renewable energy technologies, including hydrogen production and storage, brings a wealth of knowledge to GWSO. Dr. McKenna is poised to make significant contributions to our mission with his Ph.D. in Geophysics from Southern Methodist University and his role as Director of RDTE&T at the University of Southern Mississippi’s Roger F. Wicker Center for Ocean Enterprise.

Michael Pollastro, CEO of Global Warming Solutions, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Welcoming Dr. McKenna, a renowned expert in uncrewed systems and climate-critical technologies, is a pivotal step for us. His expertise will greatly enhance our hydrogen-based power systems, particularly in defense applications."

Dr. McKenna's career spans Federal service, Private Industry, and Academia. His experience in securing substantial research funding and his success in operationalizing emerging technologies align perfectly with our goals. His contributions have been instrumental in fields such as geothermal systems, geophysical exploration, and the development of the new blue economy.

"I'm excited to work with the team at Global Warming Solutions to accelerate the commercialization of their innovative approach to developing hydrogen power for government, commercial, and residential use,” said Dr. McKenna. "Helping GWSO deploy their innovative climate change mitigation technologies globally is of great personal interest to me and absolutely critical to meet America’s and global climate goals."

Raymond Caldas, President of AQST-USA, a division of GWSO Inc., commented, “'Dr. McKenna’s extensive knowledge in geophysics, technology, AI, ML, maritime, and the cleantech sector is a boost for achieving our objectives and crucial for our commitment to rapidly advancing the hydrogen economy in America and globally. His experience in securing government grants and liaising with State and Federal agencies is instrumental for propelling us forward and enhancing shareholder value as we pioneer the future of energy through hydrogen.'"

Dr. McKenna's extensive publication record and his leadership role in the advisory board promise to guide GWSO in forging strategic partnerships and advancing technology development. His appointment is a testament to our ongoing commitment to environmental sustainability and technological innovation in the fight against global warming.

Michael Pollastro

Chief Executive Officer

Global Warming Solutions Inc.

mpollastro@gwsogroup.com

