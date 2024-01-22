Global Automotive Semiconductor Market Size to Reach $98.80 Billion by 2030: Latest Report by Vantage Market Research
Automotive Semiconductor Market: A Growing Sector for Vehicle Electrification and Advanced SystemsUNITED STATES, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive semiconductors are electronic components that are used in various applications and systems in vehicles, such as powertrain, safety, chassis, body electronics, comfort, and entertainment. Automotive semiconductors include processors, analog ICs, discrete power devices, sensors, and memory devices, which enable the functionality, performance, and efficiency of the vehicles. The automotive semiconductor market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, as the demand for vehicle electrification and advanced safety and convenience systems increases across the world. According to a recent Report release by Vantage Market Research, The Global Automotive Semiconductor Market is valued at USD 42.26 Billion in the year 2022 and is forecasted to reach a value of USD 98.80 Billion by the year 2030. The Global Market is anticipated to grow to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.20% over the forecast period.
The automotive industry is undergoing a profound transformation, driven by a potent cocktail of technological advancements, environmental concerns, and shifting consumer preferences. At the heart of this revolution lies the automotive semiconductor market, a thriving ecosystem of tiny chips orchestrating the complex dance of modern vehicles. These silicon maestros control everything from engine management and safety systems to driver-assistance features and in-car entertainment, dictating the driving experience like never before.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬
The automotive semiconductor market is projected to experience explosive growth in the coming years, fueled by a confluence of factors. The rise of electric vehicles (EVs), with their complex battery management systems and advanced motor control units, is a key driver. Additionally, the increasing adoption of autonomous driving technologies, featuring a plethora of sensors and processing power, is further propelling the market. Furthermore, even conventional vehicles are becoming increasingly reliant on semiconductors for features like advanced infotainment systems, enhanced safety measures, and improved fuel efficiency. This relentless march of technology is ensuring a steady rise in the semiconductor content per vehicle, leading to a flourishing market.
The electronic content per vehicle has been increasing over the years, as vehicles become more sophisticated, connected, and intelligent. The increasing electronic content per vehicle will boost the demand for automotive semiconductors, as more electronic systems will require more semiconductor components.
The demand for advanced vehicle safety and comfort systems, such as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), infotainment systems, telematics systems, and electric power steering systems, has been growing rapidly, as consumers seek more safety, convenience, and entertainment features in their vehicles. The growing demand for advanced vehicle safety and comfort systems will drive the demand for automotive semiconductors, as these systems rely heavily on semiconductor components, such as processors, sensors, and memory devices.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
➔ Renesas Electronics Corp. (Japan)
➔ Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)
➔ STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland)
➔ NXP Semiconductors N.V (Netherlands)
➔ Texas Instruments Inc. (US)
➔ Denso Corp. (Japan)
➔ Delphi Automotive PLC (UK)
➔ Standard Motor Products Inc. (US)
➔ Honda Motor Co. Ltd.(Japan)
➔ General Motors (US)
➔ Ford Motor Co. (US)
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬
Rising trend of vehicle electrification: The trend of vehicle electrification, which includes hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), battery electric vehicles (BEVs), and fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs), has been rising steadily, as consumers and governments seek to reduce vehicle emissions, fuel consumption, and dependence on fossil fuels. The rising trend of vehicle electrification will increase the demand for automotive semiconductors, as electric vehicles require more semiconductor components, such as power modules, converters, inverters, and battery management systems, than conventional vehicles.
Increasing adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning: The adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in the automotive industry has been increasing, as these technologies enable the development of more advanced, autonomous, and personalized vehicle systems and services. AI and ML can enhance the capabilities and functionalities of various vehicle systems, such as ADAS, infotainment, navigation, diagnostics, and predictive maintenance. The increasing adoption of AI and ML will increase the demand for automotive semiconductors, as these technologies require more processing power, memory, and connectivity, which are enabled by semiconductor components, such as processors, memory devices, and integrated circuits.
Growing integration of 5G and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication: The integration of 5G and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication in the automotive industry has been growing, as these technologies enable the connectivity and communication of vehicles with other vehicles, infrastructure, devices, and networks. 5G and V2X can enhance the safety, efficiency, and convenience of vehicles, as they can enable real-time data transmission, low-latency communication, and high-bandwidth applications, such as cloud computing, edge computing, and remote driving. The growing integration of 5G and V2X will increase the demand for automotive semiconductors, as these technologies require more semiconductor components, such as modems, transceivers, antennas, and sensors, to enable the connectivity and communication of vehicles.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬
➔ According to a report by Vantage Market Research, The global automotive semiconductor market size was valued at USD 42.26 Billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.20% from 2023 to 2030.
➔ The processors segment accounted for the largest market share in 2022, as processors are the core components of various vehicle systems, such as ADAS, infotainment, and telematics.
➔ The passenger car segment dominated the market in 2022, as passenger cars are the most widely produced and sold vehicles across the world, and have a higher electronic content per vehicle than commercial vehicles.
➔ The electric vehicle segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as electric vehicles require more semiconductor components than conventional vehicles, and have a higher growth potential due to the rising trend of vehicle electrification.
➔ The safety segment accounted for the major market share in 2022, as safety systems, such as ADAS, airbags, and anti-lock braking systems, are essential and mandatory features in most vehicles, and rely heavily on semiconductor components, such as sensors, processors, and memory devices.
➔ The Asia-Pacific region was the largest regional market in 2022, owing to the high vehicle production and sales, the presence of leading semiconductor and vehicle manufacturers, and the increasing adoption of advanced vehicle systems and technologies in the region.
➔ The key players operating in the market include NXP Semiconductors N.V., Infineon Technologies AG, Renesas Electronics Corporation, STMicroelectronics N.V., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Robert Bosch GmbH, ON Semiconductor Corporation, Analog Devices, Inc., Toshiba Corporation, and Rohm Co., Ltd.
𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬
➔ The rising cost of overall vehicle, which affects the affordability and demand of vehicles, especially in the emerging markets. The cost of overall vehicle is influenced by various factors, such as the cost of raw materials, labor, technology, regulation, and taxation. The increasing electronic content per vehicle also adds to the cost of overall vehicle, as semiconductor components are relatively expensive and require additional wiring, packaging, and testing.
➔ Maintaining balance between cost and quality of products, as the market players have to meet the high expectations and requirements of the customers and the regulators, while keeping the prices competitive and profitable. The customers demand high-quality and reliable products that can enhance the performance, efficiency, and safety of their vehicles, and comply with the stringent emission and fuel economy standards. The regulators impose strict quality and safety standards and regulations on the automotive semiconductor products, such as ISO 26262, AEC-Q100, and AEC-Q101, which require rigorous testing and certification processes.
➔ Continuous optimization of component size, as the market players have to reduce the size and weight of the semiconductor components, while increasing their functionality and complexity, to fit into the limited space and power budget of the vehicles. The optimization of component size also involves challenges such as thermal management, electromagnetic interference, and reliability.
𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬
➔ The rising trend of vehicle electrification, which includes hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), battery electric vehicles (BEVs), and fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs), which are growing significantly, and are expected to create massive revenue generation opportunities for the key players operating in the global automotive semiconductor market during the forecast period. Electric vehicles require more semiconductor components than conventional vehicles, such as power modules, converters, inverters, and battery management systems.
➔ The increasing adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning, which enable the development of more advanced, autonomous, and personalized vehicle systems and services. AI and ML can enhance the capabilities and functionalities of various vehicle systems, such as ADAS, infotainment, navigation, diagnostics, and predictive maintenance. These technologies require more processing power, memory, and connectivity, which are enabled by semiconductor components, such as processors, memory devices, and integrated circuits.
➔ The growing integration of 5G and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication, which enable the connectivity and communication of vehicles with other vehicles, infrastructure, devices, and networks. 5G and V2X can enhance the safety, efficiency, and convenience of vehicles, as they can enable real-time data transmission, low-latency communication, and high-bandwidth applications, such as cloud computing, edge computing, and remote driving. These technologies require more semiconductor components, such as modems, transceivers, antennas, and sensors, to enable the connectivity and communication of vehicles.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:
Q. What are the current market size and growth projections for the automotive semiconductor market?
Q. Which market segments (e.g., powertrain, ADAS, infotainment) are expected to grow the fastest?
Q. Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their competitive strategies?
Q. What are the key challenges and opportunities facing the market?
Q. What are the emerging trends and technologies shaping the future of automotive semiconductors?
Q. How are different regions contributing to the global market growth?
𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 (𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞):
Europe, with its established automotive industry and focus on technological leadership, remains a critical market for automotive semiconductors. German giants like Bosch and Infineon continue to hold significant sway, while Asian players like NXP and Renesas are making increasing inroads. The region is at the forefront of ADAS and AD development, driving demand for high-performance chips. Furthermore, the European Union's ambitious climate goals are accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles, presenting lucrative opportunities for semiconductor manufacturers catering to this segment.
