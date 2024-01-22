Corrugated Packaging Market Size to Record 4.1% CAGR Over 2021-2031 | Mondi Group, Smurfit Kappa

Corrugated Packaging Market Analysis

Corrugated packaging market is projected to reach $198.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2022 to 2031

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global corrugated packaging industry generated $134.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $198.8 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 4.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Corrugated Packaging Market by Wall Type (Single Wall, Double Wall, Triple Wall, and Single Face) Packaging Type (Boxes, Trays, Sheets, Containers, and Others), End Use Industry (Food and Beverages, Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Electronic Goods, and Others), And Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031"

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/15880

Leading Market Players-

DS Smith Plc

Georgia-Pacific, LLC.

International Paper

Mondi Group

Nine Dragons Worldwide (China) Investment Group Co., Ltd.

Oji Holdings Corporation

Packaging Corporation of America

Rengo Co., Ltd.

Smurfit Kappa

WestRock Company

The report analyzes these key players in the global corrugated packaging market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities-

Increase in demand for corrugated packaging in e-commerce business drives the growth of the global corrugated packaging market. On the other hand, availability of substitutes impedes the growth to some extent. However, surge in digital printing advancements is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario-

The COVID-19 has caused a decrease in demand for heavy-duty corrugated packaging, which was formerly in high demand in electronic goods for storage and transit. China is the largest manufacturer and exporter of electronic goods, and due to the increased spread of the virus, the export of the goods has been halted by other countries. This has had a large impact on Corrugated Packaging companies.

However, the e-commerce sector has a positive impact on the need for corrugated packaging, as it comes in all sizes and consumer goods demand has grown.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/15880

The single wall segment to rule the roost-

By wall type, the single wall segment held the major share in 2021, garnering around half of the global corrugated packaging market revenue. The same segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. Single wall corrugated boxes offer a reasonable packaging option fo both general consumer use and e-commerce enterprises, thus driving the segment growth.

The boxes segment to maintain its dominance during the forecast period-

By packaging, the boxes segment contributed to the highest share in 2021, accounting for around two-fifths of the global corrugated packaging market revenue. The same segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 4.3% throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that these boxes are economical, easy to carry and protects the consumers' goods. There are several types of corrugated boxes available, including rigid, folding, and telescopic boxes.

The food and beverage segment to dominate by 2031-

By end-use industry type, the food and beverage segment accounted for nearly two-thirds of the global corrugated packaging industry share in 2021 and is expected to rule the roost by 2031. The same segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 4.5% throughout the forecast period. This is due to the fact that corrugated packaging is used to pack cakes, sweets, and frozen ready-to-eat bakery goods to maintain food safety and quality over an extended period of time.

Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/corrugated-packaging-market/purchase-options

Asia-Pacific garnered the major share in 2021-

By region, Asia-Pacific garnered the highest share in 2021, holding nearly one-third of the global corrugated packaging market revenue in 2021, and is projected to retain its dominance by 2031. The North America region would portray the fastest CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. Rapid surge in population and rise in the economy of Asia-Pacific have propelled the market growth.

For More Details: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/corrugated-packaging-market-to-garner-198-8-billion-globally-by-2031-at-4-1-cagr-says-allied-market-research-301749731.html

More Related Reports:

flexible packaging market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/flexible-packaging-market

Loose Fill Packaging & Protective Packaging Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/loose-fill-packaging-and-protective-packaging-market

North America Liquid Packaging Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/north-america-liquid-packaging-market-A06723

Hermetic Packaging Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/hermetic-packaging-market-A06910

Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Packaging Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/electrostatic-discharge-esd-packaging-market-A16831

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.