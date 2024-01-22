Submit Release
Azerbaijan: EU commemorates victims of 1990 Black January

On 20 January, the European Union Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Peter Michalko, together with other ambassadors from EU Member States, laid flowers in the Alley of Martyrs, mourning the victims of the Black January tragedy in 1990. 

Black January was a brutal repression against the civilian population of Baku on 19-20 January 1990. In response to attempts by the pro-independence movement to overthrow the government of Soviet Azerbaijan, the Soviet leadership allowed its troops to attack the protesters. According to official Azerbaijani estimates, up to 147 civilians were killed, 800 were wounded and five went missing. 

“I express my deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims of this tragedy. The EU stands for a peaceful, stable and prosperous world,” said Ambassador Peter Michalko.

