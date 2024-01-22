Ukraine: EU-funded U-LEAD programme restores school in Novyi Bykiv

The school in Novyi Bykiv in the Chernihiv region of Ukraine has successfully resumed its educational activities after reconstruction works, carried out with EU support.

The school was restored by the ‘Brave’ Charitable Foundation as part of the U-LEAD with Europe’s Local Schools Rehabilitation for Resilience initiative initiative, with the financial support of the European Commission’s Foreign Policy Instruments (FPI).

In the spring of 2022, the school in Novyi Bykiv, on the front line, was significantly damaged by Russian shelling.

During the restoration, two classrooms underwent comprehensive refurbishment, including the replacement of wiring and lighting, as well as the renovation of floors, ceilings, and walls. The same works were conducted at the entrance, central hall, corridors, and staircases.

The renovation works were carried out with funds additionally provided to U-LEAD with Europe by the European Commission’s Service for Foreign Policy Instrument (FPI). Over €5 million was allocated for the reconstruction of 12 schools in Kyiv, Chernihiv and Kharkiv oblast (implemented by charity foundation ‘Brave’) and the construction of 25 Digital Learning Centres in Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Kyiv oblast (implemented by the charity foundation ‘savED’).

