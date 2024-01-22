Understanding the EU AI Act with expert insights on AI Masters Voice podcast and access the latest draft document
Explore the EU AI Act with AI Masters Agency's podcast, featuring expert insights on AI's evolving regulatory landscape.
Is there a risk that the EU AI Act will be outdated, especially knowing how fast AI development is progressing?”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AI Masters Agency is proud to present the "AI Masters Voice" podcast, a platform dedicated to delving into the intricacies and implications of AI. In the first episode particularly focusing on significant regulatory shifts such as the EU AI Act. This pioneering episode, hosted by Martin Jokub, founder of AI Masters Agency, features insightful discussions with two esteemed guests: Egle Markeviciute, a policy advocate at the Consumer Choice Center, and Rokas Janauskas, a respected lawyer and founder of Janauskas Law Office.
— Martin Jokub
The episode offers a comprehensive overview of the EU AI Act's objectives, emphasizing privacy, data protection, and its impact on AI developers, businesses, and consumers. It also compares the EU's regulatory approach to those of the US, UK, and Asia, exploring the balance between innovation and regulation in the EU, particularly for startups and SMEs.
Egle Markeviciute remarks, "Innovation needs a good regulatory environment, tolerance for risk, and IP protection." This highlights the episode's deep dive into the legal complexities surrounding AI-generated content, the use of training data in AI development, and the act's potential to become outdated due to rapid AI advancements.
Martin Jokub adds, "Startups are moving fast... What will happen in the next two years? It's really hard to predict." His comment underscores the podcast's exploration of the EU's investment in supercomputers and funds for AI innovation, as well as the varied challenges AI companies face in different regulatory environments.
Furthermore, Rokas Janauskas points out, "Law is always dragging behind the technology." This statement reflects the podcast's emphasis on the intricacies of protecting AI-generated content, including sophisticated prompts.
AI Masters YouTube channel listeners will gain a unique perspective on the balancing act between innovation and regulation in the EU, as well as a comparative analysis of global AI policies. The discussion also navigates the challenges and opportunities presented by the Act, making it a must-listen for anyone engaged in the AI field.
In light of the EU AI Act draft becoming publicly available, thanks to a journalist from "Euractiv" in Brussels, we invite you to join us for this enlightening journey into the heart of AI regulation, as we unveil the intricacies of the EU AI Act and its implications for the future of artificial intelligence.
Understanding the EU Artificial Intelligence Act: Implications and Insights | AI Masters Voice