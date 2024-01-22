Submit Release
News Search

There were 557 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,053 in the last 365 days.

Hải Phòng moves to attract $2-2.5 billion in FDI in 2024

VIETNAM, January 22 - HẢI PHÒNG — Industrial parks and economic zones in the northern port city of Hải Phòng strive to attract US$2-2.5 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) in 2024, according to the city’s Economic Zone Management Board.

Head of the board Lê Trung Kiên said that the city would prioritise big investors with high capacity, high and environmentally friendly technologies, commitments to transferring technology, and skilful workers.

It would seek investment in areas belonging to the city’s three economic pillars, namely seaport and logistics, hi-tech industry, and processing-manufacturing.

According to him, in the first half of January 2024, the city attracted $150 million in FDI.

In 2023, total investment in the city’s industrial parks and economic zones reached $4.5 billion, including $3.5 billion in FDI from 62 new projects and another 37 projects with increased registered capital.

Meanwhile, domestic direct investment (DDI) reached over $1 billion from 15 new projects, and another 15 projects with adjusted capital. — VNS

 

You just read:

Hải Phòng moves to attract $2-2.5 billion in FDI in 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more