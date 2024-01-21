Roy F. Johnson: ‘Never Missed a Chance to Spend Quality Time With His Loved Ones’

This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected].

Roy F. Johnson

July 8, 1941- December 31, 2023

Roy F. Johnson was born in Eureka, California on July 8, 1941 to George and Bernice (Hemenway) Johnson. He passed away peacefully, December 31, 2023 in the comfort of his home.

Roy attended Washington Elementary, Eureka Jr. High, and later graduated from Eureka High School in 1959. In 1957 Roy met the love of his life, Diana Brouillard, and they later married in 1961. Soon after, they welcomed, and then lost, their first-born son Roy E. Johnson. In 1963 they welcomed their second son Gregg, and then third son Troy in 1966.

Roy worked in construction during his early years at Johnson Structures Inc., a family business, moving houses. He moved houses and structures during the 1964 flood ranging from Ferndale to Rio Dell. He took pride in the many landmarks he helped build; one being the Mad River Fish Hatchery.

While his boys were growing up, their Summers were spent traveling to Allstar baseball games throughout the North State; many times, Roy being the coach. They went onto win several District 26 Tournaments. He had fond memories of the players and the love they shared of the sport.

In 1972 he began working at Humboldt Community Services District and retired in 1995 as a foreman. He took pride in his work ethic and was often found saying, at home and at work, “If you’re bored, I’ll find something for you to do.” He valued the lasting relationships with fellow co-workers and kept in touch with many even after retirement.

Roy reveled in his retirement with wife, Diana. They spent their later years attending concerts, traveling, camping, and held season passes to the Crabs baseball games. Roy enjoyed riding his dune buggy at Fort Baker, and time spent at the hunting camp with his sons and friends. They spent many Summers with family at Dean Creek Resort where they had a seasonal RV spot. In true Roy fashion, everything was a teaching moment. He set up a charge account at the camp store for his granddaughters and all they had to do was say “Charge It To Papa, Please.” He taught them the value of a dollar and was always gloating about how they would not abuse the privilege.

His granddaughters have wonderful childhood memories with their Papa: sleepovers, Shelter Cove just for lunch, Bandon, Oregon for lobster, shoe shopping on Sundays, teaching them to drive, stock car races, and grandparents’ day at school. He never missed a chance to spend quality time with his loved ones.

He and Diana were married for 62 years and his pure love for her never wavered. His granddaughters often said they wanted to find a man that looked at them the way ‘Papa looked at Nana.’

He leaves behind his wife, Diana, son Troy (Alma) Johnson, daughter-in-law Janie Johnson, brother Brad Johnson, granddaughters Brittney (David) Duran and Ambyr (Tyler) Heckel, great-grandchildren: Kynadi, Austyn, and Keaton. Many cousins, nieces and nephews; to name a few: Laura (Ralph) DuBois, Lisa (David) Boettger, Bruce (Michelle) Brouillard, Starla (Brian) Spencer, Beth Conway, and Larry (Polly) Johnson. A very special thank you to his nieces Lisa and Laura who were an amazing help at the end of his life.

He is proceeded in death by his parents George and Bernice, sons Roy E. Johnson and Gregg Johnson, brother George Johnson, sister Dorthy Doggett, and brother-in-law Louis Brouillard.

A Celebration of Life will be held on February 3, 2024 1:00PM-4:00PM at Redwood Acres Wayne Vickers Hall.