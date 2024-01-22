Rigid Endoscope Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033.
The Business Research Company’s “Rigid Endoscope Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the rigid endoscope market size is predicted to reach $6.76 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%.
The growth in the rigid endoscope market is due to the increasing prevalence of cancer and gastrointestinal disorders. North America region is expected to hold the largest rigid endoscope market share. Major players in the rigid endoscope market include Stryker Corporation, Karl Storz SE & Co. KG, Richard Wolf GmbH, Olympus Corporation, Medtronic PLC, CONMED Corporation, Smith & Nephew PLC.
Rigid Endoscope Market Segments
By Types: Laparoscope, Arthroscope, Gynecological Endoscope, ENT endoscopy, Urology endoscopy, Neurology endoscopy, Other Types
By Hygiene: Single-use, Reprocessing, Sterilization
By Applications: Hospital and Clinic, Ambulatory Surgical Centre (ASC), Other Applications
By Geography: The global rigid endoscope market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
A rigid endoscope is a tube-shaped medical instrument that is made up of an exterior scope tube (or sheath), a scope body, a light guide beam interface, an eye end nozzle, and an imaging interface component with a mirror body that cannot be bent or twisted. These are widely employed in minimally invasive surgical procedures.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Rigid Endoscope Market Characteristics
3. Rigid Endoscope Market Trends And Strategies
4. Rigid Endoscope Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Rigid Endoscope Market Size And Growth
……
27. Rigid Endoscope Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Rigid Endoscope Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
