Family Offices Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s “Family Offices Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the family offices market size is predicted to reach $23.82 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%.

The growth in the family offices market is due to the increasing need for wealth management. North America region is expected to hold the largest family offices market share. Major players in the family offices market include Cascade Investment Group Inc., MSD Partners LP, Stonehage Fleming Group, Glenmede Trust Co., The Bessemer Group Incorporated.

Family Offices Market Segments

By Type: Single Family Office, Multi-Family Office, Virtual Family Office

By Asset Class: Bonds, Equities, Alternative Investments, Commodities, Cash Or Cash Equivalents

By Office: Founders’ Office, Multi-Generational Office, Investment Office, Trustee Office, Compliance Office, Philanthropy Office, Shareholder's Office, Other Offices

By Net-Worth Managed: Less Than 50 Million, 50 Million To 100 Million, More Than 100 Million

By Geography: The global family offices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A family office is a private wealth management organization that caters to the financial and investment needs of high-net-worth individuals or families. They enable a family to keep all their confidential information in one safe location that is also easily accessible.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Family Offices Market Characteristics

3. Family Offices Market Trends And Strategies

4. Family Offices Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Family Offices Market Size And Growth

……

27. Family Offices Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Family Offices Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

