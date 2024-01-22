Family Offices Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company's Family Offices Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033.
The Business Research Company’s “Family Offices Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the family offices market size is predicted to reach $23.82 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%.
The growth in the family offices market is due to the increasing need for wealth management. North America region is expected to hold the largest family offices market share. Major players in the family offices market include Cascade Investment Group Inc., MSD Partners LP, Stonehage Fleming Group, Glenmede Trust Co., The Bessemer Group Incorporated.
Family Offices Market Segments
By Type: Single Family Office, Multi-Family Office, Virtual Family Office
By Asset Class: Bonds, Equities, Alternative Investments, Commodities, Cash Or Cash Equivalents
By Office: Founders’ Office, Multi-Generational Office, Investment Office, Trustee Office, Compliance Office, Philanthropy Office, Shareholder's Office, Other Offices
By Net-Worth Managed: Less Than 50 Million, 50 Million To 100 Million, More Than 100 Million
By Geography: The global family offices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
A family office is a private wealth management organization that caters to the financial and investment needs of high-net-worth individuals or families. They enable a family to keep all their confidential information in one safe location that is also easily accessible.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Family Offices Market Characteristics
3. Family Offices Market Trends And Strategies
4. Family Offices Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Family Offices Market Size And Growth
……
27. Family Offices Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Family Offices Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
