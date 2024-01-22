Busbar Market: Electrifying Efficiency | APAC Dominate by Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Australia, South Korea

Busbar Market Revenue is anticipated to Surpass USD 23.6 billion by 2026

The global busbar market is anticipated to witness tremendous growth due to need for efficient conductor and lower energy loss during transmission.” — Allied Market Research

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, The global busbar market size was valued at $14.0 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to generate $23.6 billion by 2026. The market is projected to experience growth at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2026.

A busbar is a metallic strip or bar that serves as a common conductor for electric current in an electrical power distribution system. It plays a crucial role in efficiently distributing electrical power from a single source to multiple destinations.

North America is expected to grow at higher pace owing to large concentration of manufacturer in the region. U.S. dominated the busbar market share followed by Canada.

China and U.S. dominated the busbar market growth with a revenue share of over 32.6% and 16.8% in 2018

Canada is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of approximately 8%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period

Top Companies

Siemens AG, ABB Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Eaton Corporation Plc., Rogers Corporation, TE Connectivity Ltd., Legrand S.A., Friedhelm Loh Group, Mersen S.A., and Chint Group.

Asia-pacific market garnered the largest busbar market share. China dominated the market in the region while India is expected to grow at the fastest rate owing to increasing investment in the country in the market.

By application, the commercial segment is anticipated to grow with CAGR 6.8%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period

Busbars are used to distribute electric power within electrical panels, switchgear, and distribution boards. They serve as a central point for connecting various electrical devices and components.

Busbars are used in both low voltage (LV) and high voltage (HV) applications. High voltage busbars are designed to handle the elevated electrical potentials found in transmission and distribution systems.

Busbars are typically made of highly conductive materials such as copper or aluminum. The choice of material depends on factors like conductivity requirements, cost, and weight considerations.

Busbar systems may include main busbars, which carry the primary electrical load, and branch busbars that distribute power to various sections or circuits.

Busbars are commonly found in electrical panels and switchgear where they connect circuit breakers, switches, and other electrical devices to the main power source.

Copper segment dominated the market but aluminum is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. The application covered in the study are industrial, commercial and residential. Industrial segment garnered the highest share.

The need for efficient conductor and lower energy loss during transmission has replaced the conventional methods of power distribution by busbar made from metals driving busbar market growth. Moreover, green city concepts are boosting market growth.

In-addition, the wind power generation & distribution industry is experiencing a surge which results in high demand for busbars, hence driving the busbar market growth.

Busbar is a metallic strip that distributes power in a system. It is made from metals such as aluminum, copper, bronze, or other efficient alloys.

It offers high conductivity and low energy loss during transmission resulting into their wide adoption in many industries.

It is fully or partly insulated for protection from accidental human touch. It is commonly found enclosed in switchgears, panel boards, switch panels, and busway enclosures and can endure high temperature environment and possess great mechanical strength.

