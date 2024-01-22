Aspire & Fractional IP announce Digital Intellectual Property Diagnostics Partnership
Fractional IP Ltd & Aspire Performance Improvement Ltd are developing IP diagnostic systems to establish & drive improvement in intellectual property maturity.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fractional IP Ltd and Aspire Performance Improvement Ltd are developing IP diagnostic systems to establish and drive improvement in intellectual property maturity. This will enable businesses to identify issues and opportunities to improve their approach to managing and protecting their intellectual property.
The partnership with Aspire brings to market a technology-enabled solution to assess the needs of a business to manage and protect the organisation's intellectual property assets. The service will help define needs, planning and problem-solving through automated maturity assessments for key issues impacting businesses’ IP performance today.
The Aspire ID8 based service turns the traditional consulting model upside down, empowering business teams to be actively involved in the decision-making process. Engagement in the research leads to greater participation, ownership, and accountability in the action plan and prioritised roadmap.
The Aspire ID8 based service provides automated spider diagrammatic outputs that enable consideration of different viewpoints. The visualisation of collected data considers specific areas, encompassing business, functions, teams, audiences, and resources.
Headquartered in Hampshire, England, Aspire is a well-established consulting, advisory and professional services group that is focused on growing an expanding range of diagnostic service offerings through partnerships using Aspires revolutionary ID8 Business Diagnostic Toolkit.
“Fractional IP Consulting is dedicated to delivering its clients with high quality and rapid services through innovative new technologies and methods, and we are pleased that together we have agreed to a partnership through the use of Aspires ID8 Business Diagnostic product and services to support this commitment,” said Robert Peopall, MD at Aspire Performance Improvement.
“This innovative technology provides a rapid collaborative and cost-efficient solution to help our clients tackle their intellectual property challenges through rapid diagnostic assessments.” ‘Building strong and collaborative long-term relationships is key to our success, and we are excited to have Aspire as part of the team.’ said Akeem Famuyiwa, Founder & Director of Fractional IP Ltd
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
About Aspire Performance Improvement
Aspire Performance Improvement Ltd started commercial operations in March 2016, offering a range of services that include M&A Advisory, Exit Readiness Assessments, Equity Growth Assessments, Programme Turnarounds, requirements definition, business case development, search and solution selection and business systems implementation of Front & Back Office Systems. We enjoy helping our clients solve problems and maximise the value delivered to their business and their clients in turn by providing business solutions enabled by the latest digital technologies.
For further insight and information, please contact Robert on +44 (0)7500 003 594 or email contactus@aspirepi.com. For further information see www.aspireid8.com
About Fractional IP Ltd
Fractional IP is a round service provider in the field of intellectual property. Our boutique practice takes a comprehensive and holistic approach to managing, protecting and enforcing intellectual property rights on a daily basis. Fractional IP services include IP-driven Investment Analysis - Providing due diligence, and evaluating IP assets for investors/acquirers. IP Valuation - Full suite of IP valuation services related to transactions, taxation, and accounting. IP-driven M&A - M&A targeting and advisory specialised around high-value IP assets. Fractional IP delivers a first-class IP management service that provides clients with fractionalised IP equity, which can be sold or financed, allowing companies to generate revenue and liquidity from their IP assets.
For further insight and information, please contact Akeem on +44 790 721 1216 or email akeem@fractionalip.com. For further information see www.fractionalip.com
