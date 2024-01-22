[Extended Business Opportunities in Macao-Hengqin in Joint Promotion] “2024 Macao-Guangzhou Products Fair” Concluded with Results Gratifying Traders

MACAU, January 22 - The three-day event “2024 Macao-Guangzhou Products Fair” concluded today (21 January). As the event was held before the Lunar New Year, both number of visitors and their shopping demand surged significantly. Some of the first-time exhibitors, satisfied with the sales volume, reported that they sold out the products on the second day of the event, reflecting that “Made in Macao”, “Macao Brand” and products from Portuguese-speaking countries were popular among Guangzhou citizens and tourists visiting Guangzhou. Therefore, this event could increase their brand awareness and strengthen their confidence in expanding the Mainland market.

In addition, they considered the “Macao-Hengqin-Guangzhou Investment Promotion Conference for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area” and “Business Matching Seminar” held during the Fair very effective in enhancing their understanding of the business environment and advantages of Macao and Hengqin, and the how projects are implemented in the two places. At the same time, the events could also facilitate the co-operation among enterprises to jointly seize the opportunities brought by the market development of the Greater Bay Area.

Facilitating co-operation between Mainland and Macao enterprises to explore business opportunities together

A delegate from a Guangzhou enterprise engaged in traditional Chinese medicine business remarked that through the “Macao-Hengqin-Guangzhou Investment Promotion Conference for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area” held during the Fair, they now had a deeper understanding of the environment and procedures for doing business in Macao and Hengqin, and was more confident in investing in Macao. They showed interest in starting businesses in Macao and Hengqin, and selling their TCM products to overseas regions, including Portuguese-speaking countries.

Furthermore, a delegate from a Mainland enterprise engaged in Big Health business noted that by participating in the “Business Matching Seminar” held at the Fair, exchanges and communication with Macao enterprises had been enhanced, and at the Seminar, they had established contact with Macao enterprises with preliminary co-operation intentions. They also attached importance to the event and believed that it could promote co-operation among enterprises and help them jointly seize the opportunities brought by the market development of the Greater Bay Area.

Diverse elements made the event more wonderful

The “2024 Macao-Guangzhou Products Fair” is collaboratively hosted by Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute and Guangzhou Municipal Commerce Bureau. As one of the highlighted economic and trade co-operation events between Guangdong and Macao, the 2024 Fair attracted a total of 95 enterprises, with 10,000 square metres and 123 booths. During the Fair, over a thousand products were exhibited, including products of “Made in Macao”, “Macao Brand” and “Macao Design”, brands from Portuguese-speaking countries and other foreign countries distributed by Macao agents, Guangzhou time-honoured brands, etc. The categories of the products covered food, souvenirs, cultural and creative products, wines, household products, apparel and accessories, groceries, leather goods and bags, etc. At the same time, the Fair invited influencers to livestream their visits to different booths, interview with exhibitors, and food and drink tastings. Various photo booths are set up in the venue, and sales promotions were also provided at the venue.