Caltrans Invites You to a Virtual Open House Regarding U.S. 101’s Last Chance Grade

This is a press release from Caltrans:

Please join us for a virtual open house on Wednesday, Jan. 24, as Caltrans has released an environmental document that could lead to a permanent solution at Last Chance Grade.

The online showcase beginning at 5:30 p.m. will provide an opportunity to learn more about this coastal and landslide-prone stretch of U.S. Highway 101 south of Crescent City. As an essential artery that connects Del Norte County with its neighbors, closures of U.S. 101 at Last Chance Grade are devastating. This is why Caltrans and its stakeholders have been working hard — and working fast given the project’s magnitude — on a permanent solution for the area.

The environmental document analyzes two proposed project alternatives. One involves a bypass inland with a tunnel and the other would re-engineer the existing alignment. It’s available for review at lastchancegrade.com.

The virtual public open house is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. You can attend the meeting at this link: tinyurl.com/LastChanceGradeJan24

Caltrans is scheduled to coordinate with stakeholder working groups to help select a preferred alternative in the spring of 2024. If all goes according to plan, Caltrans could begin construction as early as 2030.