Submit Release
News Search

There were 403 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,894 in the last 365 days.

Caltrans Invites You to a Virtual Open House Regarding U.S. 101’s Last Chance Grade

This is a press release from Caltrans:

Please join us for a virtual open house on Wednesday, Jan. 24, as Caltrans has released an environmental document that could lead to a permanent solution at Last Chance Grade.

The online showcase beginning at 5:30 p.m. will provide an opportunity to learn more about this coastal and landslide-prone stretch of U.S. Highway 101 south of Crescent City. As an essential artery that connects Del Norte County with its neighbors, closures of U.S. 101 at Last Chance Grade are devastating. This is why Caltrans and its stakeholders have been working hard — and working fast given the project’s magnitude — on a permanent solution for the area.

The environmental document analyzes two proposed project alternatives. One involves a bypass inland with a tunnel and the other would re-engineer the existing alignment. It’s available for review at lastchancegrade.com.

The virtual public open house is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. You can attend the meeting at this link: tinyurl.com/LastChanceGradeJan24

Caltrans is scheduled to coordinate with stakeholder working groups to help select a preferred alternative in the spring of 2024. If all goes according to plan, Caltrans could begin construction as early as 2030.

Facebooktwitterpinterestmail

You just read:

Caltrans Invites You to a Virtual Open House Regarding U.S. 101’s Last Chance Grade

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more