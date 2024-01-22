Four-Person Scramble Golf Tournament to Benefit Sprowel Creek Fire Chief Matt Kempe This Sunday

This is a press release from the event organizer:

On Sunday, January 28th at 10 a.m., the Benbow Valley Golf Course will be hosting a four-person scramble golf tournament. This tournament will benefit Sprowel Creek Fire Chief Matt Kempe, who is recovering from complications following surgery. The cost is $25 per person and registration begins at 9 a.m. There will be prizes for low score, longest drive, and closest to the pin. We would like to thank our sponsors, Redway Tire, Parkinson’s Building Supply, The Lost French Man, Dazey’s Supply, Cafe Bellini, Nacho Mama, the Moskowitz family, Sea Hawk Sports Fishing, True Value, Home Cooking, The Bootleg, Root 101, John and Theresa Porter, the Benbow Valley Resort and Golf Course, Napa Automotive, Tsunami Surf and Sport and many others for their generous donations.