Submit Release
News Search

There were 399 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,894 in the last 365 days.

Four-Person Scramble Golf Tournament to Benefit Sprowel Creek Fire Chief Matt Kempe This Sunday

This is a press release from the event organizer:

On Sunday, January 28th at 10 a.m., the Benbow Valley Golf Course will be hosting a four-person scramble golf tournament.  This tournament will benefit Sprowel Creek Fire Chief Matt Kempe, who is recovering from complications following surgery. The cost is $25 per person and registration begins at 9 a.m. There will be prizes for low score, longest drive, and closest to the pin. We would like to thank our sponsors, Redway Tire, Parkinson’s Building Supply, The Lost French Man, Dazey’s Supply, Cafe Bellini, Nacho Mama, the Moskowitz family, Sea Hawk Sports Fishing, True Value, Home Cooking, The Bootleg, Root 101, John and Theresa Porter, the Benbow Valley Resort and Golf Course, Napa Automotive, Tsunami Surf and Sport and many others for their generous donations.

Facebooktwitterpinterestmail

You just read:

Four-Person Scramble Golf Tournament to Benefit Sprowel Creek Fire Chief Matt Kempe This Sunday

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more