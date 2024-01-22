Global NGS informatics Market Size to Reach $37.85 Billion by 2030: Latest Report by Vantage Market Research
Global NGS informatics Market Research Report 2023: Stages of Development, Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Competitive LandscapeUNITED STATES, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NGS informatics is the field of science that deals with the analysis, interpretation, and management of data generated by next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies. NGS informatics encompasses various aspects, such as storage and computing tools, data analysis and management tools, data interpretation and reporting tools, and laboratory information management systems (LIMS). NGS informatics helps researchers and clinicians to extract meaningful insights from the massive and complex NGS data, which can be used for various applications, such as drug discovery, genetic screening, disease diagnosis, and precision medicine.
According to a report by Vantage Market Research, The Global NGS informatics Market valued at USD 10.56 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a value of USD 37.85 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 17.30% over the forecast period. The NGS informatics market, encompassing software, hardware, and services for managing and analyzing NGS data, is experiencing explosive growth driven by several factors. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, coupled with increasing R&D investments in precision medicine and genomics, fuels the demand for deeper understanding of the genetic basis of health and disease. Additionally, the continuous advancements in NGS technologies, leading to faster, cheaper sequencing, generate ever-larger datasets, necessitating robust informatics solutions to handle their complexity.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬
The political factors include the government policies and regulations that affect the NGS informatics market, such as the data privacy and security laws, the intellectual property rights, and the ethical and legal guidelines. The political factors can have a positive or negative impact on the market, depending on the level of support or restriction imposed by the authorities.
The economic factors include the macroeconomic and microeconomic factors that affect the NGS informatics market, such as the GDP growth, the inflation rate, the exchange rate, the disposable income, and the consumer spending. The economic factors can have a positive or negative impact on the market, depending on the level of economic development and stability of the regions.
The social factors include the demographic and cultural factors that affect the NGS informatics market, such as the population size, the age distribution, the education level, the health awareness, and the consumer preferences. The social factors can have a positive or negative impact on the market, depending on the level of demand and acceptance of the NGS informatics solutions by the customers.
The technological factors include the scientific and technological factors that affect the NGS informatics market, such as the innovation and development of new and improved NGS informatics tools, the adoption and diffusion of NGS technologies, and the availability and accessibility of NGS informatics solutions. The technological factors can have a positive or negative impact on the market, depending on the level of advancement and competition of the NGS informatics solutions.
The environmental factors include the natural and ecological factors that affect the NGS informatics market, such as the climate change, the natural disasters, the pollution, and the waste management. The environmental factors can have a positive or negative impact on the market, depending on the level of environmental awareness and responsibility of the NGS informatics solutions.
The legal factors include the judicial and legislative factors that affect the NGS informatics market, such as the contracts, the lawsuits, the patents, and the licenses. The legal factors can have a positive or negative impact on the market, depending on the level of compliance and enforcement of the NGS informatics solutions.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
➔ DNAnexus Inc.
➔ DNASTAR Inc.
➔ Eagle Genomics
➔ Edge Biosystems
➔ Genomatix AG
➔ Partek Incorporated
➔ PierianDx Inc.
➔ Real Time Genomics Inc.
➔ SoftGenetics
➔ LLC
➔ Sapio Sciences.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬
The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in NGS informatics, which enable data-driven decision making, predictive analytics, and personalized care.
The adoption of cloud-based and web-based NGS informatics solutions, which offer scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness.
The development of NGS informatics solutions for COVID-19 detection and management, which help to combat the pandemic and prevent its spread.
The emergence of NGS informatics solutions for multi-omics and single-cell analysis, which help to understand the complex interactions and functions of various biological molecules and cells.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬
According to a report by Vantage Market Research, The global NGS informatics market size was valued at $10.56 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $37.85 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 17.30% during the forecast period 2023-2030.
➔ The data analysis and management tools segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022, owing to the high demand for NGS informatics tools that can perform various tasks, such as quality control, alignment, variant calling, annotation, and visualization.
➔ The drug discovery segment was the largest application segment in 2022, as NGS informatics solutions are widely used for drug discovery applications, such as target identification, validation, and screening.
➔ The academic and research institutions segment was the largest end-user segment in 2022, due to the increasing research and development activities and funding for NGS informatics solutions by academic and research institutions.
➔ North America dominated the global NGS informatics market in 2022, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The market growth in North America can be attributed to the high adoption of NGS technologies, the presence of major players, and the favorable government support.
➔ The NGS informatics market is highly competitive and fragmented, with many players offering similar products and services. The key strategies adopted by the players are product innovation, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and geographic expansion.
𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬
The high cost and complexity of NGS informatics solutions, which may limit their affordability and accessibility, especially in developing and underdeveloped regions.
The lack of standardization and interoperability of NGS informatics solutions, which may cause compatibility and integration issues, data inconsistency, and security risks.
The ethical and legal issues related to NGS informatics solutions, such as data privacy, consent, ownership, liability, and accountability, which may raise concerns among researchers, clinicians, and regulators.
The technical and operational issues related to NGS informatics solutions, such as data storage, computing, reliability, accuracy, and usability, which may affect their performance and functionality.
𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬
The increasing demand for NGS informatics solutions in emerging markets, such as China, India, Brazil, and South Africa, which are witnessing rapid economic growth, urbanization, and healthcare development.
The rising awareness and focus on personalized medicine and precision medicine, which require NGS informatics solutions to identify and target the molecular basis of diseases and treatments.
The growing investment and innovation in NGS informatics solutions, which are leading to the development of new and improved products and services that can cater to the diverse and evolving needs of the customers.
The supportive government policies and initiatives to promote digital and precision health, which are creating a conducive environment for the adoption and implementation of NGS informatics solutions.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭
Q. What are the key drivers and restraints of the NGS informatics market?
Q. What are the current and future trends of the NGS informatics market?
Q. What are the market size and growth rate of the NGS informatics market?
Q. What are the market segmentation and regional analysis of the NGS informatics market?
Q. Who are the major players and competitors of the NGS informatics market?
Q. What are the key strategies and developments of the NGS informatics market?
Q. What are the challenges and opportunities of the NGS informatics market?
Q. What are the ethical and legal implications of the NGS informatics market?
𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:
North America dominates the global NGS informatics market, accounting for over 50% of the market share. This is driven by several factors, including the early adoption of NGS technologies, high prevalence of chronic diseases, and significant government funding for genomic research. The United States stands at the forefront, with major players like Illumina, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and QIAGEN headquartered there. The region is also witnessing a surge in startup activity, contributing to innovation and niche solutions. However, concerns about healthcare costs and data privacy pose challenges to wider adoption in clinical settings.
