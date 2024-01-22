Catherine Atkin joins Redwoods.ai as Chief Sustainability Officer

PLEASANTON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pleasanton, California Jan 22, 2024 - Redwoods AI Inc (www.redwoods.ai), a global climate tech innovator, announced the appointment of Catherine Atkin as Chief Sustainable Officer to add to their growing leadership team. Catherine will report to the CEO Arvind Reddy as part of the executive leadership team and will lead the product strategy and sustainability efforts for Redwoods.ai and its customers globally.

“The appointment of Catherine as Chief Sustainability Officer (CSO) is an exciting milestone for Redwoods.ai as we continue to broaden our climatic product services and solutions,” said Arvind Reddy, Co-Founder and CEO of Redwoods.ai. “With her deep compliance and technology experience and passion for supply chain sustainability, Catherine will be a great addition to our leadership team as we innovate for our customers, create value for our shareholders and contribute to a sustainable future.”

As Chief Sustainable Officer (CSO), Catherine will advance the product strategy and growth for Redwoods.ai and deepen the company’s climate-tech capabilities, technology solutions and outreach. Her appointment supports Redwoods’ continued leadership in creating advanced compliance services and solutions that help customers reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, improve ESG and supply chain performance, and unlock operational cost savings.

Catherine Atkin is an attorney and expert on global carbon data architecture and GHG emissions policies that can drive decarbonization and catalyze the climate economy. As the Director of Carbon Accountable, she developed the legislative proposal and acted as the main technical advisor on California’s recently enacted corporate GHG emissions reporting law (SB 253), a first in the nation requirement for full scope emissions reporting by the largest US public and private companies. Catherine is a Stanford Law School CodeX Fellow and Chair of the Climate Data Policy Initiative (CDPI), a project that brings together climate experts, policy makers and technologists to inform the development of climate data policies with a special focus on how next-gen technologies like AI, IoT and blockchain can accelerate innovation and climate impact.

At the international levels, she co-chairs the UNFCCC Global Innovation Hub Finance Working Group and is an expert collaborator and contributor to the United Nations Centre for Trade Facilitation and Electronic Business Critical Raw Material Traceability and Sustainability Project and the Green Digital Finance Alliance. Catherine received her undergraduate degree from Stanford University, her JD from UC Berkeley School of Law and has a Master’s degree in Urban Planning from the University of California Los Angeles.

About Redwoods AI Inc.

Redwoods.ai, a Silicon Valley startup, is building a disruptive AI-copilot enterprise software platform empowering businesses to shape a sustainable future, achieve NetZero and comply with increasingly complex ESG regulations. Our next gen AI-native end-to-end solutions offer a unique approach to plan & implement sustainability programs across the enterprise, driving faster adoption of new climate technologies, efficiently enabling organizations and investors to optimize their supply chain sustainability and mitigate their carbon footprint. Learn more at www.redwoods.ai.