Calibre Scientific Acquires RUWAG, a Swiss Provider of Diagnostics and Life Sciences Products and Services

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Scientific is pleased to announce the acquisition of RUWAG Handels AG (“RUWAG” or the “Company”), a provider of diagnostics and life sciences products and services, selling to hospitals, private labs, universities and pharmaceutical companies in Switzerland. This strategic acquisition highlights Calibre Scientific's dedication to broadening its range of products and services for customers within the DACH region.



Over the last 35 years, RUWAG has served the Swiss market across the broader diagnostics space with expertise in infectious diseases, gastroenterology, oncology, autoimmune and microbiology. The Company also provides life sciences products including transfection, cells, media, test kits, gene expression systems and endotoxin testing. In addition, RUWAG supplements its product expertise with its integrated customer service and support capability by providing maintenance and repair services for instrumentation, along with its in-house testing lab.

The RUWAG acquisition strengthens Calibre Scientific’s growing platform in Switzerland, a dynamic market for diagnostics and life sciences products given its prominent pharmaceutical industry. “With deep technical product expertise and a complementary service offering, RUWAG has successfully catered to the Swiss market for over three decades,” said Ben Travis, Chief Executive Officer at Calibre Scientific. “The addition of RUWAG to the Calibre Scientific family is highly synergistic as it expands our product and service offering in the region and adds a variety of new supplier and customer relationships.”

“I am thrilled to embrace this new chapter in RUWAG’s history as we become part of the Calibre Scientific family of businesses,” said Daniel Rothenbühler, Managing Director of RUWAG. “The portfolio expansion resulting from this integration empowers us to serve our esteemed customers with even greater excellence and precision.”

About Calibre Scientific

Calibre Scientific is a diversified global provider of life science reagents, tools, instruments, and other consumables to lab research, diagnostics, industrial, and biopharmaceutical communities. Calibre Scientific owns a portfolio of life science and diagnostic companies that have an unrivaled ability to address its customers’ challenges in their respective markets. Our global reach extends to over 175 countries, empowering customers all over the world. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Calibre Scientific continues to expand its product offering and global footprint to laboratories across a wide array of verticals and geographies.

For more information, visit www.investor.calibrescientific.com, or contact

press@calibrescientific.com.



