IBFD Reintroduces In-Person Tax Masterclasses in 2024

AMSTERDAM, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to a growing demand for in-person knowledge sharing and networking opportunities, IBFD is pleased to announce the reintroduction of its in-person Masterclasses, as part of its Tax Training Portfolio. These highly anticipated courses provide tax professionals with a unique opportunity to enhance their skills and stay abreast of the latest developments in international taxation.

“The reintroduction of our in-person Masterclasses marks a significant milestone,” stated Victor Van Kommer, IBFD Director, Capacity Building. “These courses offer a valuable platform for tax professionals to connect with peers, exchange knowledge, and gain practical insights into complex international tax topics.”

The upcoming Masterclasses, to be held at the IBFD Amsterdam headquarters, will combine theoretical knowledge with practical examples, case studies and group discussions to ensure a comprehensive and engaging learning experience.

The first Masterclass, entitled “Advanced Transfer Pricing & Global Transformation,” will take place from 4 to 6 March 2024. This three-day course will provide an update on the latest global developments in transfer pricing (TP) and equip participants with the skills to apply them effectively in practice.

The second Masterclass, entitled “Pillar Two: Advanced Technical Aspects of GloBE Rules,” is scheduled for 24 to 26 June 2024. This three-day course will explore advanced issues related to the GloBE Rules and the adjacent areas of STTR, interaction of the GloBE Rules with the existing legal framework, safe harbours and QDMTT.

The masterclasses are also recognized by many professional organizations for Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credits.

Early bird registration is now open and participants can benefit from a special discount. To register and for more information, please visit https://www.ibfd.org/training/ibfd-masterclass-calendar-2024.

Contact information: Phil Windus, Senior Marketing Coordinator: p.windus@ibfd.org.

About IBFD

The International Bureau of Fiscal Documentation (IBFD) is a leading independent, non-profit organization specializing in tax research and education. With its high-quality research, training, and information services, IBFD serves governments, international organizations, academia, and the business sector in over 150 countries.

Elevate Your Tax Expertise with IBFD's In-Person Masterclasses

Highly acclaimed Masterclasses offer tax professionals an unparalleled opportunity to enhance their skills and network with peers.

