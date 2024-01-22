Global Satellite Communication Market: Industry Forecast and Market Analysis, 2020 to 2027

Satellite Communication Market Size, Competitive Landscape & Trend Analysis Report by Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artificial or man-made satellites are positioned in orbit around the Earth or other celestial bodies to study and forecast phenomena within the solar system and the broader universe. Furthermore, these satellites serve various communication purposes, including the transmission of television signals, phone calls, global positioning technology, military operations, and more. Satellite communication market involves the emission of radio waves from satellites, with information being received and processed by antennas and transponders situated at different terrestrial locations.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10884

The global satellite communication market was valued at $56,016.2 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $99,588.02 million in 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.2%.

Space agencies across the world are boosting the number of satellites launches to address the limitations of conventional signal communication systems, particularly the constraints posed by maximum distance signal transmission. Satellites function as intermediaries, relaying digital and analog signals to transmit voice, video, and data across multiple locations worldwide.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐝𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬:

A report published by Allied Market Research on the global satellite communication market indicates that the industry is estimated to experience notable growth throughout the forecast timeframe. The rise in use of Internet of Things (IoT and autonomous systems, notable surge in the adoption of SATCOM (Satellite Communication) equipment in online streaming services, as well as in radio and TV broadcast industries, and growing demand for military and defense satellite communication solutions fuel the growth of the global satellite communication system market.

However, Interference in satellite data transmission and Cybersecurity threats to satellite communication restrain the market growth to some extent. Nevertheless, deployment of 5G network through satellites and technological advancements in satellite missions are expected to offer remunerative growth opportunities in the upcoming years.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/communication-satellite-market/purchase-options

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

The increasing demand for satellite-enabled Internet of Things (IoT) is primarily driven by the comprehensive coverage offered by satellites, surpassing the limitations of terrestrial infrastructure. Investments from both governments and the private sector in satellite technology are propelling advancements in satellite based IoT. In the commercial sector, IoT sensors and devices are being utilized to enable precise and real-time asset tracking, monitoring, and remote surveillance on a global scale through satellite connectivity.

The substantial amounts of data gathered by satellites present challenges in terms of data management, analysis, and efficient resource utilization. Machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) play a pivotal role in processing satellite data derived from various sources such as earth observation (EO), global navigation satellite systems (GNSS), and remote sensing. AI-driven data analysis in cloud-based platforms is paving the way for Ground-Station-

as-a-Service solutions. Ground stations also employ AI for ground-based Space Situational Awareness (SSA) to control satellites, making course corrections and optimizing resource usage. Furthermore, AI is employed in space for real-time orbit prediction and satellite tracking, contributing to improved space traffic management.

𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/10884

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

· Viasat, Inc.

· SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc.

· L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

· Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.

· EchoStar Corporation

· Al Yah Satellite Communication Company PJSC (Yahsat)

· Telesat Canada

· SES S.A.

· Inmarsat Global Limited

· General Dynamics Corporation

· Cobham Ltd

These frontrunners have implemented a wide array of strategies, which encompass introducing new products, participating in mergers and acquisitions, establishing joint ventures and partnerships, extending their operational reach, cultivating collaborations, and adopting various other tactics. The overarching goal of these efforts is to gain a competitive advantage in the global market.

