Capturing The World From Above: Aerial Imaging Market to Grow $8.52 Billion By 2030, at 14.2% CAGR

Aerial Imaging Market

PORTLAND, OR, US, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aerial Imaging Market by Application (Geospatial Mapping, Disaster Management, Energy and Resource Management, Surveillance and Monitoring, Urban Planning and Others), End User (Government, Military and Defense, Energy, Agriculture and Forestry, Civil Engineering, Media and Entertainment, and Commercial), and Platform (Fixed Wing Aircraft, Helicopter, UAV and Drone and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". According to the report, the global aerial imaging industry generated $2.26 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $8.52 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 14.2% from 2021 to 2030.

The application of aerial imaging is influenced by its increased implementation across various verticals, surge in use of aerial imaging for disaster risk reduction and prevention, and use of aerial imaging technology in setting up 5G infrastructure. However, rising concerns over cyber-security and data security in drones and emergence of satellite imagery solutions restricts their adoption.

𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡

Rise in demand for aerial imaging in varied commercial applications, surge in use of aerial imaging for disaster risk reduction & prevention, and use of aerial imaging technology in setting up 5G infrastructure drive the growth of the global aerial imaging market. However, inaccuracy in image data collection and rise in concerns over cyber-security and data security regarding drones hinder the market growth. On the other hand, surge in demand for aerial imaging for urban planning and rise in incorporation of augmented reality (AR) with drones present new opportunities in the coming years.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

The key players analyzed in the aerial imaging market include 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐦𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐋𝐋𝐂, 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐦 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐰𝐚𝐲 𝐀𝐒, 𝐂𝐨𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐯𝐞𝐲𝐬 𝐂𝐨., 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 (𝐃𝐀𝐒), 𝐋𝐋𝐂, 𝐄𝐚𝐠𝐥𝐞𝐕𝐢𝐞𝐰 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐅𝐮𝐠𝐫𝐨 𝐍.𝐕., 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐔𝐀𝐕 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐋𝐭𝐝, 𝐊𝐮𝐜𝐞𝐫𝐚 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐫.

Based on application, the geospatial mapping segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for one-fourth of the global aerial imaging market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is because geographical mapping through satellites has a wide range of applications in various sectors such as environmental condition analysis, archaeology, mining study and formation of maps and charts etc.

The need for land mapping is growing prominently across the world with Asia-Pacific exhibiting the highest growth rate. The traditional solutions such as, control point method, triangulation, trilateration, compass, transits, metal tapes, and others are proving inefficient for the estimation and planning of land & natural resources. In such scenarios, aerial imaging services have emerged as an effective tool for disaster management, forest & natural resource management, and entertainment projects. The use of technologically advanced mapping software, camera solutions, unmanned vehicles, and sensors reduces the risks associated with cost estimation, wastage of materials, project completion, and conflict resolution during every stage of project management.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global aerial imaging market, owing to high adoption of aerial imagery among government and military agencies in the region. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period, increase adoption of aerial imaging in various end use sectors in the region.

The COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on social and economic systems across the world. Furthermore, the reduced GDP of major economies, such as the U.S., the UK, China, France, India, Germany, and others, in 2020, resulted in a decline in investment in emerging technologies, including aerial imaging. The reduction in aerospace spending had a negative impact on unmanned aircraft development and deployment plans, particularly unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), thereby limiting the availability for UAV-based aerial imaging services globally.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

By Application, the geospatial mapping segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period.

By end user, agriculture and forestry segment is projected to lead the global market in terms of market share by the end of the forecast period.

By platform, the UAV and Drone segment is projected to lead the global market, in terms of market share, by the end of the forecast period.

By region, North America dominated the global aerial imaging market in 2020 in terms of market share.

