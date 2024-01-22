St. Albans Barracks/1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A2000366
TROOPER: Adam Martin
STATION: St Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 01/20/2024 at approximately 0104 hours
LOCATION: 171 Dunton Rd, Sheldon VT
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault & Interference with Access to Emergency Services
ACCUSED: Nicholas Toprani
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburgh, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On January 20, 2024 at approximately 0104 hours, The Vermont State Police received a report of a Domestic Assault that had taken place at 171 Dunton Road in the town of Sheldon. It was determined that Nicholas Toprani, Age 31 of Enosburgh was involved in a Domestic Assault on a household member. On January 22, 2024 he was taken into custody and processed at the State Police Barracks in St. Albans. He was lodged at the Northwest State Correctional Facility. He was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on 01/22/24 at 1300 hours.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE: 01/22/2024 at 1300 hours
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED – LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $2,500
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
