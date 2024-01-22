Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks/1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

             

CASE#: 24A2000366

TROOPER:  Adam Martin                           

STATION: St Albans Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 01/20/2024 at approximately 0104 hours

LOCATION: 171 Dunton Rd, Sheldon VT

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault & Interference with Access to Emergency Services

 

ACCUSED: Nicholas Toprani                                                                                

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburgh, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On  January 20, 2024 at approximately 0104 hours, The Vermont State Police received a report of a Domestic Assault that had taken place at 171 Dunton Road in the town of Sheldon. It was determined that Nicholas Toprani, Age 31 of Enosburgh was involved in a Domestic Assault on a household member. On January 22, 2024 he was taken into custody and processed at the State Police Barracks in St. Albans. He was lodged at the Northwest State Correctional Facility. He was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on 01/22/24 at 1300 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE: 01/22/2024 at 1300 hours             

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED – LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility         

BAIL: $2,500

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

Trooper Adam Martin (221)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993

Adam.martin@vermont.gov

 

