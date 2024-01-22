Digital Wallet Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The digital wallet market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $39.77 billion in 2023 to $47.71 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.0%.”
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 22, 2024 -- The Business Research Company's "Digital Wallet Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the digital wallet market size is predicted to reach $97.54 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.6%.

The growth in the digital wallet market is due to the rising number of online transactions. North America region is expected to hold the largest digital wallet market share. Major players in the digital wallet market include BharatPe, Paysafe Limited, Paytm, Venmo, Payoneer, Amazon Pay, TransferWise, PhonePe, GoPay, Google LLC, PhonePe Private Limited.

Digital Wallet Market Segments
• By Type: Proximity, Remote
• By Deployment Type: On-Premise, Cloud
• By Industry Verticals: Education, Gaming, Information Technology And Telecommunications, Aerospace And Defense, Legal, Media And Entertainment, Automotive, Banking Financial Services and Insurance, Consumer Goods, Other Industry Verticals
• By Geography: The global digital wallet market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A digital wallet is a software-based application or platform that allows individuals to store, manage, and securely transact with various digital currencies and payment methods. It provides a digital representation of a traditional physical wallet by storing and organizing payment information. Digital wallets offer several benefits, such as ease of use, speed, convenience, and enhanced payment security.

1. Executive Summary
2. Digital Wallet Market Characteristics
3. Digital Wallet Market Trends And Strategies
4. Digital Wallet Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Digital Wallet Market Size And Growth
27. Digital Wallet Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Digital Wallet Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

