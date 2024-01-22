Digital Wallet Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Digital Wallet Global Market Report 2024

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The digital wallet market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $39.77 billion in 2023 to $47.71 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.0%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Digital Wallet Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the digital wallet market size is predicted to reach $97.54 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.6%.

The growth in the digital wallet market is due to the rising number of online transactions. North America region is expected to hold the largest digital wallet market share. Major players in the digital wallet market include BharatPe, Paysafe Limited, Paytm, Venmo, Payoneer, Amazon Pay, TransferWise, PhonePe, GoPay, Google LLC, PhonePe Private Limited.

Digital Wallet Market Segments

• By Type: Proximity, Remote

• By Deployment Type: On-Premise, Cloud

• By Industry Verticals: Education, Gaming, Information Technology And Telecommunications, Aerospace And Defense, Legal, Media And Entertainment, Automotive, Banking Financial Services and Insurance, Consumer Goods, Other Industry Verticals

• By Geography: The global digital wallet market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=12401&type=smp

A digital wallet is a software-based application or platform that allows individuals to store, manage, and securely transact with various digital currencies and payment methods. It provides a digital representation of a traditional physical wallet by storing and organizing payment information. Digital wallets offer several benefits, such as ease of use, speed, convenience, and enhanced payment security.

Read More On The Digital Wallet Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/digital-wallet-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Digital Wallet Market Characteristics

3. Digital Wallet Market Trends And Strategies

4. Digital Wallet Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Digital Wallet Market Size And Growth

……

27. Digital Wallet Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Digital Wallet Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Payment Gateway Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/payment-gateway-global-market-report

3D Secure Payment Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/3d-secure-payment-global-market-report

Mobile Wallet Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/mobile-wallet-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Space-Based Fuel Management System Market