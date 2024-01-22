Auki police conduct route match

Officers of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) in Auki have conducted a route match as part of physical fitness for police officers on 18 January 2024.

The route match was successfully conducted by China Police Liaison Team (CPLT) for officers in Malaita who were in Auki for the Public Order Management (POM) training.

The caretaker premier of Malaita province, provincial secretary and provincial workers also form part of the route match.

More than thirty to forty RSIPF officers and Auki Correctional Service officers, CPLT Commissioner with his team members and the Assistant Commissioner Provincial also participate in the route match from Kilusakwalo to Auki Township.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Malaita Province, Superintendent Leslie Kili said, “The route march organized by CPLT officers is a good one for officers to keep fit. As police officers we must stay fit to deal with everyday situations that are in line with our duties.”

In a similar sentiment, Chief Instructor and expert Dong Pengpeng said the route match is to improve physical fitness of police officers in order to prepare them for any situation.

Chief Dong Pengpeng said also it will show to the community that police officers are becoming more disciplined to protect them and help establish cooperation and strengthen friendship between CPLT, RSIPF in Auki and Correctional Service officers in Auki.

After the route match, a prize presentation was also given to the officers who did well during the match in front of Auki police station.

End//

AC Provincial give a present to a female officer after the route match

Deputy Team Leader Li give a present to a male officer after the route match

Far right caretaker premier of Malaita province took part in the route match

Left Hon caretake Premier of Malaita province give prize to a female officer after the route match

Officers ready for the route match at Kilusakwalo

Officers run as part of the route match