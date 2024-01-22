Submit Release
News Search

There were 322 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,822 in the last 365 days.

Auki police conduct route match

Auki police conduct route match

 

Officers of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) in Auki have conducted a route match as part of physical fitness for police officers on 18 January 2024.

The route match was successfully conducted by China Police Liaison Team (CPLT) for officers in Malaita who were in Auki for the Public Order Management (POM) training.

The caretaker premier of Malaita province, provincial secretary and provincial workers also form part of the route match.

More than thirty to forty RSIPF officers and Auki Correctional Service officers, CPLT Commissioner with his team members and the Assistant Commissioner Provincial also participate in the route match from Kilusakwalo to Auki Township.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Malaita Province, Superintendent Leslie Kili said, “The route march organized by CPLT officers is a good one for officers to keep fit. As police officers we must stay fit to deal with everyday situations that are in line with our duties.”

In a similar sentiment, Chief Instructor and expert Dong Pengpeng said the route match is to improve physical fitness of police officers in order to prepare them for any situation.

Chief Dong Pengpeng said also it will show to the community that police officers are becoming more disciplined to protect them and help establish cooperation and strengthen friendship between CPLT, RSIPF in Auki and Correctional Service officers in Auki.

After the route match, a prize presentation was also given to the officers who did well during the match in front of Auki police station.

End//

AC Provincial give a present to a female officer after the route match

Deputy Team Leader Li give a present to a male officer after the route match

Far right caretaker premier of Malaita province took part in the route match

Left Hon caretake Premier of Malaita province give prize to a female officer after the route match

Officers ready for the route match at Kilusakwalo

Officers run as part of the route match

Officers walk as part of the route match

You just read:

Auki police conduct route match

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more