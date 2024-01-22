Submit Release
Auki police prepare for NGE 24 in April

Officers of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) in Malaita have prepared for the Synchronized National General Election 2024 (NGE24) in April this year.

As part of the preparation of officers in Malaita, they underwent a two weeks intensive training in Auki which was conducted by RSIPF instructor and China Police Liaison Team (CPLT) officers.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Provincial Mr. Leonard Tahnimana said the training commences on 18 January and will finish on 26 January 2024 at Auki end of this week.

AC Tahnimana said the Public Order Management (POM) training is also preparing for the NGE 24 event which is coming ahead of us.

Mr. Tahnimana said the RSIPF as the leading law enforcement body of this country will always ensure officers are well equipped with the necessary skills, knowledge to execute their mandated duties and responsibilities efficiently, professionally and with integrity.

He said the training marks a milestone for the RSIPF in Malaita where the POM training has been extended to your shore after CPLT has delivered similar training to Honiara and Guadalcanal, Central Islands and Isabel Provinces.

“Colleagues grabbed as much as you can during the training. It is an opportunity to upskill your capacity and capability as part of readiness for the NGE24 which we will involve heavily as a law enforcement agency,” said AC Tahnimana.

