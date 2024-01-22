PHILIPPINES, January 22 - Press Release

January 22, 2024 Robin Commends Artists, Production Team behind Blockbuster Hit 'Rewind' The movie "Rewind," which grossed more than P800 million at the 2023 Metro Manila Film Festival to become the "highest grossing film ever," is a sure sign that the Philippine movie industry is recovering from the pandemic. Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla stressed this Monday as he welcomed the development as a much-needed piece of good news amid recent controversies in politics and government. "This achievement is a testament to the return of a vibrant and flourishing Philippine film industry - attributed to the hard work and commitment of artists, writers, directors, and all members of the production teams," he said in Senate Resolution 909. He congratulated the artists, producers, directors, writers, and all behind the movie "Rewind" starring real-life couple Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera-Dantes. Padilla, in his resolution, also lauded the victory of "Rewind," directed by Mae Cruz-Alviar. He noted how the pandemic forced the film industry to grind to a halt - prompting "indefinite delays in film production, closure of movie theaters, and imposition of social distancing restrictions to the general public." Also, he said he is happy that the MMFF 2023 was the "highest-grossing edition of all time," due in large part to the hard work of the artists, writers, directors and production teams. Padilla added Dingdong and Marian remain an inspiration not just in reel but in real life, promoting "family values, entrepreneurship and philanthropic deeds." "Recognizing this victory as well as the people behind it proves our pride and gratitude to those who relentlessly work to contribute to the evolution of the country's cinematic landscape," he said. Robin, Binati ang Mga Nasa Likod ng Pelikulang 'Rewind' Hudyat ng pagbangon ng pelikulang Pilipino mula sa pandemya ang pelikulang "Rewind," na umani ng higit P800 milyon sa Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) para maging "highest grossing film ever." Iginiit ito ni Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla, na nagsabi rin na isa itong maganda at magaang balita sa gitna ng maiinit na usapin sa gobyerno at pulitika. "This achievement is a testament to the return of a vibrant and flourishing Philippine film industry - attributed to the hard work and commitment of artists, writers, directors, and all members of the production teams," aniya sa Senate Resolution 909. Binati rin niya ang lahat ng mga artista, producer, direktor, manunulat, at lahat ng mga nasa likod ng pelikulang "Rewind" na pinagbidahan ng mag-asawang Dingdong Dantes at Marian Rivera-Dantes. Naghatid papuri din siya tagumpay ng pelikulang "Rewind" na obra ni Direktor Mae Cruz-Alviar. Sa kanyang resolusyon, ipinunto ni Padilla ang dagok sa industriya ng pelikulang Pilipino dulot ng pandemya noong 2020 kung saan nagsara ang mga sinehan. Nagagalak din siya na ang MMFF 2023 ay ang "highest-grossing edition of all time," at malaking dahilan nito ang sipag ng mga artista, writer, direktor at production teams. Dagdag ni Padilla, inspirasyon si Dingdong at Marian hindi lamang sa pelikula kundi sa tunay na buhay, na isinusulong ang "family values, entrepreneurship at philanthropic deeds." "Recognizing this victory as well as the people behind it proves our pride and gratitude to those who relentlessly work to contribute to the evolution of the country's cinematic landscape," aniya.