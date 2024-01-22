Publicis Groupe - Save the Date - THURSDAY, JANUARY 25, 2024

After leveraging cutting edge AI tools to create 100,000 personalized films for its people – click hereto see the ‘making of’ film – Publicis Groupe will set out how it plans to turbocharge the next phase of its evolution by harnessing the power of AI at its core.
The presentation will go live from 7.30am CET on 25th January, 2024
