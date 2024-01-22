Cold Chain Monitoring Market Projected to Surpass USD 20.02 Bn by 2030, Global Demand for Temperature-Sensitive Goods
Cold Chain Monitoring Market Projected to Surpass USD 20.02 Billion by 2030, Fueled by Global Demand for Temperature-Sensitive Goods
The expanding global trade of pharmaceutical and temperature-sensitive products is expected to drive the Cold Chain Monitoring Market growth in the coming years. The implementation of stricter government regulations concerning the storage and transportation of pharmaceutical products has led to a surge in demand for cold chain monitoring solutions.
The SNS Insider report indicates that the Cold Chain Monitoring Market Size was valued at USD 5.62 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 20.02 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.2% over the forecast period 2023-2030.
MARKET DYNAMICS:
KEY DRIVERS:
Increased accessibility is driving up demand for generic drugs
Global demand for temperature-sensitive drugs is increasing
Rising demand for higher food quality, as well as the need to reduce food waste
RESTRAINTS:
Rising concerns about greenhouse gas emissions
High implementation costs
OPPORTUNITIES:
Availability of Cold chain logistics in developing countries
Improved asset control in warehouses through the use of automation and cold storage technologies
CHALLENGES:
The difficulties involved in installing and monitoring cold chain monitoring solution.
Market Report Scope:
Cold chain tracking and monitoring involve the use of sensors, RFID devices, telematics and telemetry devices, sensors, data loggers, and networking devices to maintain a specific temperature range for items like food and medicines in cold storage. The market is driven by the increasing emphasis on quality and product sensitivity, with RFID devices enabling automatic identification and tracking, telematics providing real-time data, sensors capturing environmental factors, and networking devices facilitating communication. The market is expected to expand in developing economies due to advancements in RFID technology and the Internet of Things (IoT), providing solutions for tracking and monitoring perishable and temperature-sensitive products during storage and transportation.
Market Analysis:
The increasing demand for improving processed food supply chains, the growth of pharmaceutical and biomedical industries, and the healthcare sector's need for strict temperature control are driving the Cold Chain Monitoring Market. The market is also boosted by the rising awareness among consumers for better quality food and the need to eliminate food wastage. However, challenges such as significant capital investment requirements for system implementation may hinder market growth.
Segment Analysis:
• By Component, the hardware segment dominates with a 75% revenue share in 2022, driven by the necessity of monitoring temperature-sensitive products using hardware solutions.
• By Logistics, the Warehousing segment is expected to hold the largest market share due to the rising preference for packaged food and the demand for remote monitoring of cold storage.
• By Application, the Food & Beverages segment leads with a 72% revenue share in 2022, driven by the growing demand for processed food and changes in consumer preferences.
Market Segmentation:
BY COMPONENT
• Hardware
• Software
BY TEMPERATURE TYPE
• Frozen
• Chilled
BY LOGISTICS
• Transportation
• Warehousing
BY APPLICATIONS
• Beverages and Foods
• Pharmaceuticals
• Chemicals
• Others
Key Regional Development:
North America held the largest revenue share of more than 35% in 2022, attributed to developed technology infrastructure and the presence of prominent cold chain monitoring companies. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market, driven by rising population, industrialization, expanded transportation and warehousing networks, and increased demand for processed and canned foods in countries like India and China.
Key Takeaways for Cold Chain Monitoring Market Study:
• Increasing demand for temperature-controlled products in various sectors is driving market growth.
• The healthcare industry's need for strict temperature control is a significant growth driver.
• Rising awareness for better quality food and the need to eliminate food wastage is bolstering the market.
Recent Developments:
• In August 2023, Berlinger introduced Modular Real-TimeTM, revolutionizing pharmaceutical goods monitoring.
• In May 2023, Orbcomm launched the RT 8000, enhancing comprehensive temperature monitoring for food distribution, retail logistics, and pharmaceutical industries.
• In May 2022, TagBox provided its AssetLens solution to Rebel Foods for real-time temperature monitoring.
Key players:
The key players in the cold chain monitoring are Sensitech, Monnit, Infratab, NXP Semiconductors N.V, Controlant, ORBCOMM, Elpro-Buchs, Berlinger, NEC Corp, Zest Labs, Klinge Corporation, Verigo, Nimble Wireless, SecureRF Corporation, Savi Technology, Lineage Logistics Holding, Tagbox, DAIKIN Industries, Safetraces, FreshSurety and other key players.
