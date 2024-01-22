Fertilizer Spreader Market projected to achieve a CAGR of 5.45% to reach US$987.844 million by 2028
The global fertilizer spreader market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.45% to reach US$987.844 million in 2028 from US$681.354 million in 2021.
The global fertilizer spreader market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.45% to reach US$987.844 million in 2028 from US$681.354 million in 2021. According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the fertilizer spreader market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.45% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$987.844 million by 2028.
Several main reasons are driving expansion in the fertilizer spreader industry. Farmers are under pressure to enhance crop yields and optimize fertilization procedures as the world population grows and food demand rises. The development of precision agriculture practices, spurred by technological improvements, is pushing the demand for more efficient and accurate fertilizer application, preferring the use of modern spreaders. Furthermore, there is a rising awareness of environmental sustainability, leading the agriculture business to adopt measures that minimize fertilizer runoff and reduce environmental effects. This has resulted in a desire for fertilizer spreaders that offer targeted and controlled fertilizer applications. Furthermore, government programs and subsidies to encourage modern agricultural equipment contribute to the growth of the fertilizer spreader industry, providing a landscape in which innovation and efficiency are significant growth drivers.
The fertilizer spreader is used to apply fertilizer or chemicals across farms, public gardens, household lawns, and commercial turf applications. Globally, there is a rapid increase in technical developments, automation, and urbanization. As a result, demand for advanced agricultural gear is increasing, promoting market growth. Farmers that use traditional fertilizer distribution methods experience poor crop production owing to uneven dissemination. As a result of using this product, farmers focus more on correct fertilizer application and crop yield, which is likely to boost market expansion. The fertilizer spreader industry has grown rapidly in recent years, owing to several relevant reasons. For instance, greater global agricultural production as a result of population growth and shifting consumer habits has demanded better crop yields. Fertilizer spreaders are critical in maximizing fertilizer distribution across fields and increasing production and crop quality. Second, technological developments and precision farming techniques have transformed the sector by solving a variety of issues connected with old spreading methods. Furthermore, the use of precision farming technologies such as fertilizer spreaders has been encouraged by a shift in agricultural practices toward sustainable and ecologically friendly farming approaches. These devices provide exact control over fertilizer delivery, reducing waste and effect on adjacent ecosystems. Furthermore, governments throughout the world are enacting favourable regulations to support sustainable agriculture practices, which is fueling demand for contemporary fertilizer spreaders.
The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance, Jacto introduced the Arbus 4000 JAV autonomous sprayer with updated specifications for the forestry sector at Expoforest in July 2023, in Ribeiro Preto, SP. The vehicle sprays without a human working on the equipment and is equipped with 18-meter booms and a 4,000-liter tank. The equipment is controlled interactively via a console that may be held by the person in charge of the operation. Working with several JAVs at the same time is possible because of the technology's convoy function, virtual machine alignment, and individual job settings for each vehicle.
Based on product type the global fertilizer spreader market is divided into dry spreaders, drop spreaders, liquid spreaders and pendulum spreaders. Among these, the liquid spreaders are poised to have a major market share over the forecast period. Liquid spreaders are becoming increasingly popular for a variety of reasons. For instance, liquid fertilizers provide better flexibility and precision in nutrient delivery. Farmers may simply modify the concentration of nutrients based on crop demands and soil conditions, resulting in more effective resource usage. Liquid spreaders also enable more precise fertilizer applications, eliminating the danger of over-application or uneven distribution. Furthermore, liquid fertilizers are frequently faster to apply than granular fertilizers, allowing farmers to cover bigger areas in less time. The introduction of precision agriculture procedures, which entail the use of modern technology for optimum farming, has increased demand for liquid spreaders. These elements, taken together, lead to the agriculture sector's increased preference for liquid spreaders.
Based on components the global fertilizer spreader market is divided into hopper & storage, drop tube and fertilizer distributor. The hopper and storage segment is anticipated to lead the market share. The hopper is the major storage unit for fertilizers, influencing the machine's capacity and efficiency. Manufacturers are always concentrating on advances in hopper design, material, and capacity to improve overall performance and user ease. Furthermore, advances in precision agriculture are increasing demand for advanced hopper systems that provide exact control over fertilizer distribution, therefore, the aforementioned reasons are likely to play an important role in the market share.
Based on application the global fertilizer spreader market is divided into farm, garden landscape and others. Among these, the farm segment is poised to expand at a high CAGR over the forecast period and capture a major market share. The farm segment is expected to develop rapidly due to a scarcity of farm labourers and an increase in the usage of this equipment in farming operations. The vast majority of land employs such items to distribute fertilizer. It promotes equal fertilizer dispersion, resulting in year-round sustainable output. These goods are used by both small and large farms.
Based on Geography the Asia Pacific area is projected to become the worldwide fertilizer spreader market leader, owing to significant economic growth in important nations such as China, India, and Japan. This favourable economic environment fosters considerable investment plans, strategically placing the leading players. Moreover, due to a manpower shortage, the region is seeing an increase in demand for fertilizer spreaders, which is boosting the use of automated solutions. The rising need for effective and time-saving farming procedures leads to the Asia Pacific market's growing preference for these items. Furthermore, the region's focus on upgrading and improving agricultural operations improves possibilities for fertilizer spreader makers, cementing Asia Pacific's leadership position in this dynamic industry.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global fertilizer spreader market, that have been covered are AGCO Corporation, CNH Industrial N.V., Deere and Company, Kubota, Kasco Manufacturing, Kuhn Group, Kverneland AS, Mahindra & Mahindra, IRIS Spreaders Co., Ltd.
The market analytics report segments the global fertilizer spreader market on the following basis:
• By Product Type
o Dry Spreaders
o Drop Spreaders
o Liquid Spreaders
o Pendulum Spreaders
• By Components
o Hopper & Storage
o Drop Tube
o Fertilizer Distributor
• By Application
o Farm
o Garden Landscape
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• AGCO Corporation
• CNH Industrial N.V.
• Deere and Company
• Kubota
• Kasco Manufacturing
• Kuhn Group
• Kverneland AS
• Mahindra & Mahindra
• IRIS Spreaders Co., Ltd.
