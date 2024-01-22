Tyres Market Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers, and Impact Analysis

Allied Market Research_Logo

Tyres Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Vehicle Type by Size : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A tire surrounds a wheel’s rim to transfer a vehicle’s load from a shaft or axle through wheel to the ground and provides traction on the surface of the road for the movement of the vehicle. A tire's parts consists commonly of ply, beads, and belts. The layers of fabric that make up a tire’s skeleton are ply. It is made up of fiber cords, which are woven together and are coated with rubber. The substance which creates an air tight seal between the tire and the rim of the wheel and is made from rubber coated high strength braided wheel is known as beads of the tire. Steel belts are made up of rubber coated woven sheets of steel wire and surrounds the tire to reinforce strength and provide rigidity.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The growth of tyres market directly depends upon the growth of the commercial and non-commercial vehicle industry. The world wide pandemic occurrence has significantly reduced the frequency of purchase of trucks, passenger cars, two wheelers, and other commercial and non-commercial vehicles which in turn reduce the demand for tires in the market. Moreover, due to lockdown in various countries, there is no demand for tires of huge trolleys and trucks used for the production purposes in the factories. COVID-19 outbreak has created scarcity of labor supply, raw materials, and availability of other components due to which production of tire has been hampered. The impaired supply chain and distribution network are some of the challenges that the industry is focusing on. The companies get to develop such strategies to change the design of their supply chain and production policies or plans in tandem with the changing business environment.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬: 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬, 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

The inclination toward spending on new advanced technology has increased the number of potential buyers of vehicles for commercial purpose and non-commercial purpose. The rise in demand for cars and two wheelers among the general public propels the market for tires used in these vehicles. In addition, there is a rise in the domestic demand for tiers due to surge in disposable income available to the people of the developing countries.

The vast consumer base of the tire industry helps in making the industry profitable. It is used in all types of vehicles including buses, military vehicles, and trucks used for farming. Currently, the tire industry is being driven by increase in radialization of tires especially in buses and trucks. Currently, in India replacement market dominates the tire market as it accounts for the major part of the total sales. Replacement market is linked with the replacement cycles and usage patterns while OEM segment depends upon new automobile sales trend.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐭𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐬:

𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐥𝐚𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐟𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐡 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

The launch of new products that contain improved capabilities have been launched by leading market players. They have taken necessary steps to improve overall functionality and quality of the tires as well. Tires manufacturing companies are focusing on to launch of such tires which increases mileage, improve rolling resistance, and are applicable in broader range of vehicles. For instance, in August 2019, Petlas, a Turkish Tire manufacturer has added a new size of truck and bus radial tires to make the patterns suitable for a broader range of vehicles and applications. In June 2019, Bridgestone launched its first tire dedicated to the coach segment. Those tires were designed to provide comfort, cost efficiency and safety in wintery, dry and wet conditions with high rolling resistance and high labeling scores for pass-by-noise.

Companies are also focusing on customizing and updating the existing product range to gain lead in the market. For instance, in December 2019, Goodyear had launched an update to its Omnitrac mixed service truck tire range by adding six new heavy duty fitments for the drive and steer axles. These tires were designed to operate under sever conditions, which also offer improved efficiency, mileage, durability, and traction in all weather conditions.

Price hikes in raw materials hindering the growth of the market.

The hike in price of the raw material is creating challenge for the tire industry. The increase in the cost of rubber used as main component of raw material for the making of tire has surged the cost of production, which in turn increased the purchasing price of the tire for the end user as well. In addition, the ever increasing and fluctuating high fuel price have reduced the distance travelled per vehicle resulting in declining demand for new tires by the retailers and the consumers.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

• JK Tyre & Industries

• Apollo Tyres

• Yokohama

• Pirelli

• Sumitomo tires

• Goodyear

• Michelin

• Hankook

• MRF

• Bridgestone

• Continental